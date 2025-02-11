Beast Games Celebrates Episode 10 Release Date With New Teaser Video

A new teaser video rang in the Beast Games Episode 10 festivities with its season finale release date looming.

The Amazon Prime Video reality series from the mind of YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson is finally set to end, bringing a close to its 'Squid Game in real life' concept and awarding one of its contestants a record-breaking $5 million.

The streaming hit has proven to be a massive success for Prime Video. It cemented itself as the platform's biggest unscripted series in just one week.

Beast Games Teases Episode 10 With New Video

Beast Games

The Beast Games creative team is hyping its Episode 10 release date with a new viral teaser video.

The video appeared on the official Beast Games Instagram page in anticipation of the series finale, featuring some big-name online celebrities potentially set to appear in the show's final episode and the caption, "Me waiting for episode 10 to drop."

Beast Games

Viral YouTube and Twitch celebrities like Karl Jacobs, Nolan Hansen, and Sketch appeared in the video, gathering around an arcade punching bag machine on what seemed to be the backstage set of the Amazon Prime Video series.

Beast Games

Although these 'friends of MrBeast' have not been confirmed to appear in the series finale, given the appearance of this particular video, it would not be surprising if one (if not all) of them did.

Beast Games

The full video can be watched below:

Beast Games Episode 10 has a confirmed release date of Thursday, February 13, closing out this first season of the hit series.

No further episodes of the series have been announced, but MrBeast previously teased, "There’s no way we’re not [doing Season 2]" (via Colin and Samir):

"I was told not to talk about [Season 2 and Season 3]. I love what we did with 'Beast Games.' I’m doing it. I loved working with Prime Video so I’m sure we’re going to do it with them. 100%. There’s no way we’re not."

What Will Happen in Beast Games Episode 10?

As has been the case with much of the series, fans can expect plenty of excitement in Beast Games Episode 10.

Not only will a winner finally be crowned and awarded the show's record-breaking prize of $5 million (read about potential Beast Game winner spoilers here), but it will also answer a key question fans were left hanging on in Episode 9.

The show's penultimate episode closed with a shocking cliffhanger as fan-favorite contestant Gage was offered a 'make it or break it' game-changing coin flip. Either he doubles the show's grand prize from $5 to $10 million, or he is sent home with no remorse.

Episode 9 failed to answer the results of this coin flip, cutting before a result could be shown, but fans are sure to get answers to kick off the series' upcoming finale. This will likely set up a final set of challenges for the show's remaining contestants, with one emerging as the sole victor.

Things in the series have rarely been that simple, so MrBeast and co. will likely have one last trick up their sleeves before a winner is crowned.

Beast Games is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.