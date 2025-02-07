Beast Games Episode 9 featured a game-changing coin flip, and fans seem to think they may know the shocking outcome thanks to a TikTok video.

The ultra-viral streaming reality series from YouTube star James "Mr. Beast" Donaldson has been wowing audiences on Prime Video since its December 2024 debut.

The show operates like something of a real-life Squid Game, with contestants taking on zany challenges for the chance at winning a record-breaking $5 million grand prize.

Alleged Beast Games Coin Flip Spoilers Appear

Beast Games

Fans have convinced themselves they know the answer to Beast Games Episode 9's cliffhanger coin-flip ending.

The end of the latest episode of the hit reality series saw contestant Gage (who has been listed as one of the show's top 10 participants) offered a choice that would change everything.

He decided that after everything he and his fellow contestants had been through, to take on the show's dangerous coin flip. This challenge sees a player flip a coin that will either raise the grand prize from $5 million to $10 million or send the 'flipper' home.

Gage is seen accepting the challenge, but the result of the coin flip is not disclosed in the episode itself, teasing what is to come in Episode 10.

While this was a great way to keep audiences on the edge of their seats, it very quickly devolved into fans of the series scouring the internet to see if they could find any evidence pointing to a particular result. And they think they have found their golden goose.

In a TikTok video from creator Daniel Mac Gage can be seen rolling through the streets of Los Angeles in a bright yellow Lamborghini.

The video, which was posted on February 6 and can be watched below, sees the Beast Games contestant approached by Mac (known for his "What do you do for a living?" streeter-style interviews) where he says he is a "professional Beast Games contestant."

Some have taken this to potentially mean that not only does Gage survive the all-or-nothing coin flip, but he may go on to win the entire competition.

Fans have assumed that the Beast Games cast member would not have been able to afford a luxury car like the one in the video without winning the series. So, this may have inadvertently spoiled the result of the show.

There is always the chance though (especially given Mac's notoriety online) that this was a clever smokescreen deployed by the Beast Games production team, intentionally misleading fans into thinking Gage will be the winner.

Gage is one of the candidates audiences have pegged as a potential winner since the very beginning of the show; however, he is not the most popular choice among most fans. That honor belongs to Jeff Allen (aka Player 831).

Sure, Gage could be the one who wins, but this video and its posting feel too serendipitous for it to be taken as any sort of damning evidence.

Thankfully, fans will get answers soon as the show's Season 1 finale is set to debut on Thursday, February 13 (read more about Beast Game finale spoilers here).

Beast Games is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.