Beast Games Spoilers: Who Wins? This Contestant Has Already Been Teased as the Winner, According to Fans

Fans seem to think they know who is going to win Beast Games despite a winner not having yet been publicly crowned.

The streaming reality series is one of the largest undertakings in the genre ever. Sponsored by YouTube star James "Mr. Beast" Donaldson, Beast Games follows 1,000 competitors as they partake in various physical and mental challenges for a chance at $5 million.

Thus far in the series, fans have started to get a peak at who may win, with 10 favorites quickly emerging, but as the show has gone on, a front-runner has seemingly emerged.

Who Is Going to Win Beast Games? Spoilers Revealed

Beast Games

Even though Beast Games is still weeks away from announcing its winner, one name has started to appear in some spoilery conversations surrounding the series.

A certain contingent of the Beast Games audience has convinced themselves they know who will win the show's $5 million prize, and their theory makes a lot of sense.

Many believe it will ultimately be Jeff Allen (aka Player 831) who will emerge from the competition series victorious and will be crowned winner (read more about who Jeff is here).

This theory largely has to do with screen time for the reality TV star, specifically in episodes where he is not directly related to the action, yet continues to appear on-screen nonetheless.

Episode 3, in particular, saw Allen thrust into the spotlight despite making any meaningful contributions to the drama of the episode. Many have taken this to potentially be the show's producers familiarizing audiences with the contestant and setting him up to take home the win.

Another episode included a deep dive into his back story, which felt like it came out of nowhere to some, as it was not something that played into the specific narrative at that time (via Reddit).

In various Reddit threads (including this extensive one), Allen's name continues to come up as the most likely to win, as fans believe his story remains unfinished on the series unlike some of his on-screen opponents.

This all seems to be lining up a long run for the cast member in the series, as his screen time continues to dominate that of some of his other fellow contestants.

One other name that is mentioned alongside Allen's in these theories is Twana Barnett (Player 830), as she too has been featured more prominently than some of the other cast members fighting for the $5 million.

However, Allen's screentime seems to even eclipse that of Barnett, perhaps meaning the two end up being the final pair, with Allen walking away victorious by the end of the show.

Beast Games continues with new episodes dropping on Amazon Prime Video every Thursday until February 13.