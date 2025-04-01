New Beast Games Season 2 Casting Update Ignites Heated Fan Debate

A familiar fan debate popped up thanks to an alleged casting listing from Beast Games Season 2.

The Amazon Prime Video reality competition series broke records earlier this year, as YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson brought his familiar brand of blockbuster content creation to the platform with a battle for the biggest prize in TV history.

Season 1 saw salesman Jeffrey Randall Allen win the grand prize of $10 million. This set up a second season for the series as Donaldson and his team attempt to top what they did with the first batch of episodes.

Beast Games Season 2 Strikes a Cord Early

Amazon Prime Video

Fans are again worried, as a supposed Beast Games Season 2 cast listing emerged online.

This was spurred from a post from casting director Erin Tomasello, calling for "female bodybuilders, wrestlers, trainers, and badass athletes" for an upcoming project:

"Female bodybuilders, wrestlers, trainers, and badass athletes-| want to connect with YOU! If you are one (or know someone who is), DM me ASAP with contact info! Let's make something epic happen."

While the listing features no mention of Beast Games proper, Tomasello has shared they are working on the series on Season 2, sharing a similar post looking for "SMART or PHYSICALLY STRONG" contestants in relation to Season 2:

"Are you SMART or PHYSICALLY STRONG? Tell us why you are smart and the ultimate strategic thinker—analytical, clever, street smart and a master problem-solver who can outsmart the competition. Do you have a high IQ or a collection of impressive intellectual achievements? OR tell us how your strength, endurance, and physical dominance make you an unstoppable force in this competition!"

This alleged casting call sparked a familiar debate among fans of the hit streaming series, as it, yet again, is looking like Season 2 will not include 'everyday normal' people.

One of the biggest complaints for Beast Games Season 1 was that most of the cast from the first season looked to be hand-picked athletic individuals, doing away with the illusion that anyone could appear on the series and be in contention for winning.

If Beast Games is only calling for individuals like the ones listed in these casting calls, then, yet again, it seems like Season 2 will hit that same negative cord with fans that the first season did.

Amazon Prime Video

A primary draw of MrBeast's YouTube content is the idea that everyday people can compete in his zany challenges. Surely, there is a casting process that goes into that as well, but, for the most part, it provides the fantasy that everyone (yes, even viewers watching at home) could appear in one of his videos.

Listings such as these break down that fantasy, as it shows the Beast Games team is already widdling down who can appear in the show or not before they even enter into the competition.

Some had wondered if, in the wake of Season 1, MrBeast and his team would take these critiques of its cast to heart and broaden its criteria for the second batch of episodes, but that does not look to be the case.

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson has not commented on these potential Season 2 casting calls and has offered very little in terms of updates on Season 2. All he has said on the subject thus far is that the show's sophomore effort will "be so much easier."

Season 2 is expected to start shooting sometime later this year, with no publicly listed release date as of yet.