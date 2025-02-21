Beast Games Season 2's Big Advantage Gets Revealed by Mr Beast

Beast Games Season 2 is already in the works, and creator Mr. Beast has an exciting update on how development is progressing.

YouTube megastar Mr. Beast made history in Beast Games Season 1, handing out an astonishing $25 million in total prize money. This marks the most money ever given out in a game show, which included a staggering $10,004,242 for the grand prize winner, Jeff Allen.

While Season 2 has not officially been confirmed, Mr. Beast is already making plans for how to raise the stakes for the next round of his hit game show.

Mr. Beast

Speaking in a behind-the-scenes video on the Colin and Samir YouTube channel about Beast Games, series creator Mr. Beast teased where he stands on developing Season 2.

While he kept his comments brief, Mr. Beast bluntly explained how "Season 2 will be so much easier" when comparing it to the effort he put into making Season 1 happen.

Not only does this confirm he already has a vision for what will happen in Season 2, but he is confident the new episodes will not be as challenging from a production/planning standpoint.

Also of note is that the Beast Games website already has an option for fans to enter their email address so that they will be notified when applications open for the next season.

When Will Beast Games Season 2 Be Released?

As of writing, there is no confirmation on Season 2 of Beast Games being greenlit yet. However, it appears Mr. Beast and his team feel confident that they can pull a second season of episodes together quickly.

Season 1 was first announced in March 2024 before being released on Amazon Prime Video with weekly episode drops starting in January 2025. Should Season 2 be greenlit, this means production should not take long once a schedule is set in stone.

If new episodes are set to get ready for production sometime soon, fans could be in for a late 2025 or early 2026 debut date for Season 2. At the very least, 2026 could be a likely timeframe either way, depending on if/when Prime Video signs off on Mr. Beast's team continuing its run.

Many are expecting a similarly massive cash prize to be the end goal for Season 2, even though it will take place on a completely new island. New competitors will also add to the night in store for the competition as new huge amounts of money are put on the line.

Season 1 of Beast Games is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.