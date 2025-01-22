Mr. Beast's Beast Games is about to head into its final stretch of episode releases.

With only Episodes 7-10 left to air for the hit reality series, tensions are high as contestants compete to see who will take home the life-changing grand prize of $5 million.

The series (which was filmed mostly in Toronto, Ontario, Canada) most recently set its cast against each other in a series of challenges that included a massive roulette wheel, a straight-up IQ test, and an ultra-competitive rock-climbing race.

Amazon Prime Video

With only four more episodes left (Episodes 7-10), fans finally know exactly when Beast Games' final episodes will be released.

Amazon Prime Video's streaming reality series — hosted by YouTube superstar James "Mr. Beast" Donaldson — is set to come to a close in the next few weeks, with Episode 7 hitting the service on Thursday, January 23.

That will then be followed up with a new episode every Thursday following that until the show's long-awaited finale on Thursday, February 13.

Below is a full list of Beast Games' remaining episodes and their release dates:

Episode 7 - January 23

Episode 8 - January 30

Episode 9 - February 7

Episode 10 (finale) - February 13

As has been the case with the series to this point, Episodes 7-10 will hit Amazon Prime Video worldwide at noon ET on their respective release dates, with episodes running around 40 minutes apiece.

While not confirmed, fans can likely expect the show's season finale to perhaps push that 40-minute-episode mark as the Beast Games team picks a winner and awards them with the show's $5 million grand prize.

Perhaps the winner will end up being fan-favorite Michael Robert House, who has caught the eye of many viewers as a former Grammy-award-winning musician.

Will There Be a Beast Games Season 2?

The end of Beast Games Season 1 is in sight, leading some to wonder if the show will ever get more episodes beyond what has already been announced.

As of writing, a second season of the hit reality competition series has not yet been officially announced. That is not to say it will never come, but Prime Video has remained silent on the subject since the series debuted.

Beast Games has found itself in some controversy as of late (read more about the Beast Games controversy here). However, the show getting renewed will ultimately come down to whether it was watched enough for the studio to call it a success.

Nearly six weeks into its run on Amazon Prime Video, Beast Games has seemingly done enough to warrant a second season. Per FlixPatrol, the series continues to hold the number one spot on Amazon Prime Video's top 10 TV series ranking in dozens of territories worldwide.

If the series can continue this stellar standing through to its finale and beyond, then Amazon will almost surely give a season to the greenlight (even if the first season reportedly cost over $100 million to make).

If a Season 2 announcement were to come, it would likely be either around the time of the finale's debut or sometime shortly after.

Beast Games is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.