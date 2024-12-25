Where Is Beast Games Filmed? Incredible Locations Revealed

Beast Games is making its way through its first season, and with an unfathomable budget, its filming locations are appropriately astounding.

Developed by internet sensation Mr. Beast, Beast Games raises the bar for game shows in a way it's never been raised before. The series started off with a gameshow record 1,000 competitors, all of whom were in contention for the biggest prize in gameshow history — $5 million USD.

Thus far, two of the expected 10 episodes have aired on Amazon Prime Video as Beast Games Episode 3 gets set to make its way to the streaming service soon. As fans watch through those first two episodes, one aspect of them that stands out is the incredible scenery from the sets and locations.

Filming Locations for Prime Video's Beast Games

Contrary to many reports, filming for Beast Games (created by controversial YouTube star Mr. Beast) is largely filmed in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Episode 1

Location: Downsview Hangars in North York, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Coordinates: 43.73653503493394, -79.47194381776167

Beast Games' first episode was filmed in a former aircraft manufacturing facility called the Downsview Hangars, which is now used for major productions such as this one. It features large column-less hangers with tons of power, office space, and support space along with a huge backlot area.

The lot includes three hangars, each of them being 77,000 square feet in size.

One of the hangars served as the main location for Episode 1, which had 1,000 platforms for the 1,000 contestants who started off in the Beast Games competition.

Below is a view of the lot from the outside, which shows the three hangars lined up next to one another. They are all laid out on a huge plot of land which helps give the Beast Games team plenty of room to move around its huge amount of equipment

The inside of the hangar gives the team a massive amount of open space to set up the platforms and stage utilized in Episode 1. With 1,000 platforms standing on top of chambers for contestants to fall into along with a huge area for the $5,000,000 cash prize, this inside space proved valuable for the new game show.

Episode 2

Downsview Airport in North York, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Coordinates: 43.75144541088455, -79.47463151346072

Located fairly close to the location seen in Episode 1 is the Downsview Airport, which is located in Toronto's North York area. This is where Mr. Beast had a huge city built for the 500 competitors who moved on to Episode 2 in the competition.

This location, which is called Beast City, includes housing for 500 people, lounge areas, a basketball court, multiple areas for athletics, and two huge garages used for different challenges in the competition.

The area circled on the map below is where the remaining 493 contestants in Episode 2 go when they travel to Beast City.

