Amazon Prime Video's Beast Games is upping the drama and anticipation as Episode 4 gets ready for its streaming release.

Filmed in the vast terrain of Vancouver, Canada, Beast Games is quickly making a name for itself as one of the biggest game shows in history. The program started with a record 1,000 contestants competing for a $5 million prize — the biggest game show prize ever awarded.

Beast Games began its run on Prime Video with a two-episode premiere on December 19, although the schedule changed in the time since.

When Does Episode 4 of Beast Games Come Out?

Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video officially confirmed the remaining schedule and release dates for the rest of Beast Games' episodes.

Beast Games Episode 4 will debut on Amazon Prime Video at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

For the rest of the season, episodes will be released one at a time on a weekly basis, all of them coming at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET.

The remaining release schedule can be seen in full below:

Episode 4 - January 2, 2025

Episode 5 - January 9, 2025

Episode 6 - January 16, 2025

Episode 7 - January 23, 2025

Episode 8 - January 30, 2025

Episode 9 - February 7, 2025

Episode 10 (finale) - February 13, 2025

What Will Happen in Beast Games Episode 4?

Episode 3 of Beast Games was filled with drama from start to finish — an unsurprising fact considering the drama that often surrounds creator Mr. Beast. Starting off with almost 250 competitors of the original 1,000, by the end of Episode 4, there will only be 60 remaining people in the running for the prize.

In Beast Games' third episode, Mr. Beast had the group split up into teams of three and isolate themselves in cubes, only to force them to eliminate more players themselves. They had to agree to send one of the three players in each pod home or they would all be eliminated from the game.

Tensions ran high through the entire show as players were sacrificed willingly and unwillingly in pursuit of the $5 million prize.

Episode 4 will have only 60 players sent on to the next round of the 148 still in play in Episode 3's final minutes. With six episodes still remaining after next week, the anxiety and anticipation will only continue to increase exponentially as the stakes get higher on the path toward the end of the game.

The first three episodes of Beast Games are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Episode 4 will debut at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 2, 2025