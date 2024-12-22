Beast Games' first two episodes have made their way online, and the question now turns to when exactly Episode 3 will join them.

Created by online megastar Mr. Beast (the subject of some unfortunate controversy in 2024, Beast Games is a new game show that's already making history. The series features 1,000 contestants (the biggest field ever in a game show) as they compete for a $5 million prize, the largest reality TV prize ever.

The first two episodes came to Amazon Prime Video on December 19, kicking off the competition as viewers wait for more drama and action to unfold.

When Does Episode 3 of Beast Games Come Out?

Amazon

Amazon Prime Video officially confirmed the remaining schedule and release dates for the rest of Beast Games' episodes.

Beast Games Episode 3 will debut on Amazon Prime Video at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 26.

Starting this week, episodes will be released one at a time on a weekly basis, all of them coming at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET.

The remaining release schedule can be seen in full below:

Episode 3 - December 26, 2024

Episode 4 - January 2, 2025

Episode 5 - January 9, 2025

Episode 6 - January 16, 2025

Episode 7 - January 23, 2025

Episode 8 - January 30, 2025

Episode 9 - February 7, 2025

Episode 10 (finale) - February 13, 2025

What Will Happen in Beast Games Episode 3?

Episode 1 of Beast Games quickly threw out a massive amount of prize money as 52 people split a total of $19,230 between them. The competition then continued to whittle down the field until the episode ended with 493 of the original 1000 contestants still in the running.

The second episode took place over the course of only 12 hours, trimming down the field even further from the 493 contestants who got through Episode 1. By the end of this entry, the field was narrowed down even further to just over 300 players as a prize of $250,000 was on the table in just that episode.

Considering how different each of Beast Games' first two episodes have been, predicting what will happen in Episode 3 is a challenge. However, the expectation is that more unique challenges will be issued as different competitors team up together, all while more players are eliminated and the prize money increases.

While the somewhat controversial Mr. Beast continues to up the ante with each passing moment, the drama is sure to increase exponentially as the competition gets tighter.

Episode 3 of Beast Games will debut on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, December 26 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET.