Beast Games Season 2: Mr. Beast Reveals First Photo & Massive Grand Prize

Fans finally know how much money contestants will be competing for in Beast Games Season 2, as Mr. Beast recently revealed a photo for the show's upcoming installment. Beast Games Season 1 was incredibly successful for its host, Mr. Beast, and Amazon Prime Video, the streaming service on which it aired. Amazon wasted no time in renewing Beast Games for another season after the first installment was watched by so many people. However, many have wondered if the grand prize would be increased in Season 2, and have wanted to see any updates in general.

Mr. Beast recently shared a photo on X that showcased an insanely large pile of money in front of banners that read "Beast Games Season 2." The upcoming second season of the reality game show has been in the midst of filming, but Mr. Beast confirmed that it has now wrapped, and let fans know what the prize pool will be.

According to the photo and Mr. Beast's caption, contestants will be competing in Season 2 to win $5 million USD. In Season 1, the grand prize was also marketed to be $5 million. However, in the finale, it was doubled to $10 million, which Jeff Allen won. It is worth noting that Mr. Beast revealed he gave away much more than $10 million across the season, though, with the exact number surpassing $25 million.

In the X post, Mr. Beast also hyped up the upcoming season, saying that it will be "10x better than Season 1:"

"'Beast Games' Season 2 wrapped filming!!! We gathered the strongest and the smartest people on earth to compete for $5,000,000! I’M SO EXCITED SEASON 2 IS 10X BETTER THAN SEASON 1."

No major details have been given about Season 2 yet, but now that filming is finished, fans can expect to learn more sooner rather than later. Some have been quite vocal about the casting process for the show, as a listing that has since proven to be true essentially confirmed that specific types of people were picked for the show, rather than a random draw.

How Will Beast Games Season 2 Be Different From Season 1?

In the X post from Mr. Beast, that banner that had the show's name on it also included the words "smart" and "strong." In the caption, Mr. Beast detailed that the team "gathered the strongest and the smartest people on earth" to fight it out for the grand prize.

Since those words were on the banner and Mr. Beast confirmed that Season 2 would feature smart and strong people, it seems likely that contestants will be split into two teams depending on if they are intelligent or if they are physically strong.

Those teams will then likely face off against each other in different challenges to see if it is more helpful to have strength or if brain is more valuable than brawn.

If that is the case, Season 2 will be a bit different in the sense that it will showcase two particular types of people rather than just anyone and everyone. Fans could also see familiar faces pop up in Season 2.

For example, it would not be a surprise if bodybuilders, fighters, or weight-lifting influencers were members of the strong team. In the same manner, famous people with high IQs or notable geniuses could be joining the smart team.

No matter the case, fans likely won't have to wait too much longer to see Beast Games Season 2 now that it has completed filming.