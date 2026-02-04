Beast Games Season 2 Top 10 Remaining Contestants Revealed (Photos)

The Top 10 contestants of Beast Games Season 2 featured three smart players and seven strong players, and any one of them can win the $5 million grand prize. Amazon Prime Video's trending reality show began with a grand total of 200 contestants - 100 smart vs. 100 strong -, and they progressed through a series of intense games, unexpected twists like bringing back 10 Season 1 contestants, and a surprise crossover with Survivor.

As expected, sudden betrayals, forged alliances, and heart-smashing challenges ultimately led to the mass elimination of players, leaving the final 10 contestants, several of whom are wildcards and fan-favorites who could eventually reach the top and potentially win as much as $10 million.

The Top 10 Contestants of Beast Games Season 2

Nick - Player 118

Instagram: @conanlycan

Nick, a former pro wrestler, has been one of the consistent and strategic players in Beast Games Season 2, and he achieved his spot in the Top 10 by winning the smartest challenge in Episode 6 after memorizing and completing the LED pattern grid puzzle. Aside from his outright berth to reach the Top 10, Nick was also voted as captain of the White Team in the Captain Bribe game and proved his character by declining the $1 million bribe to save his team.

Despite his fan-favorite status, Nick has a hidden dark side because he played a part in manipulating Ethan to make the worst decision in game show history during the Survivor and Beast Games crossover by allowing him to take the $50,000 bribe even though he was clearly winning the pole challenge.

Monika - Player 152

Instagram: @monikaronk

Monika Ronk is a CrossFit athlete who used her background in gymnastics to become a dominant player in Beast Games Season 2. She won the honor of being named the Strongest Player in Beast Games Season 2 after outlasting everyone during the endurance challenge, leading to her outright berth in the Top 10.

Monika also made headlines in Beast Games for her unexpected relationship with another player, Jim, and they even married in Beast City (a historic event for the franchise). Aside from being the strongest player in the reality series, Monika also has one clear advantage over the others due to the $10 million coin that she obtained after JC decided to give it to her right before he was eliminated at the end of the Cube game. This coin guarantees her a spot in the Top 6 unless someone else eliminates her.

Jim - Player 173

Instagram: @jimwinzz

As a polarizing and humorous figure in Beast Games Season 2, Jim is perhaps the luckiest player in the show's sophomore run because he had a free pass to the Top 10 due to his girlfriend, Monika's, outright berth.

Jim is a former collegiate athlete who is part of the Strong Team, but he relies on his bold personality and strategic alliances to come out on top. Monika and Jim's relationship began in Episode 2, and they grew even closer after staying in Beast City following their failure to advance to the Survivor and Beast Games crossover.

Tyler - Player 167

Instagram: @twlucas13

Tyler (Player 167) is part of the Strong Team and a former contestant of Titan Games (an endurance-based reality show hosted by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson). He formed a strong alliance with Nick, Jack, and Auguste, and this friendship paved the way for him to reach the Top 10.

Outside of Beast Games, Tyler is a U.S. Air Force pilot with a strong physical background and a strategic mindset. He is also a beloved family man aiming to win the grand prize to create a better life for his wife and kids.

Auguste - Player 172

Instagram: @augusteauger_

Auguste, a User-Generated Content (UGC) creator and multi-sport athlete, emerged as an alliance-focused player and used his wits and charm to his advantage by becoming one of the Top 10 players in Beast Games Season 2.

He is in a strong alliance with Nick, Jack, and Tyler, and they agreed to do whatever it takes to bring them closer to the Top 6. In a daring yet reckless gambit during the Cube game, he manipulated Vance into triggering a vote-out elimination, knowing full well that every remaining player would target Vance, sealing his doom.

Hannah - Player 099

Instagram: @hkriggsly

As one of the three remaining Smart players in Beast Games Season 2, Hannah (Player 099) has a lot to prove to stay in the game.

She is a software engineer and dancer who served as a captain during the Captain Bribe and ultimately denied the $1 million bribe to save her team. Hannah also took part in the Survivor and Beast Games crossover, but fell short in winning the $1.8 million island.

Hannah is ultimately saved by Season 1 winner Jeff during the Cube game after he self-eliminates so that she and Kady can move on to the Top 13 (and later to the Top 10).

Kady - Player 038

Instagram: @kadyclutch38

Kady, another remaining smart player in Beast Games Season 2, is a reptile breeder from Everett, Washington, known for her calm demeanor and quiet strategic vibe, which earned her a spot among the final 10 contestants in the new season.

Kady was part of the 10 Season 2 players who participated in the Beast Games and Survivor crossover in Episode 4. While she failed to win the $1.8 million island, her experience and bond with the rest of the players proved to be a factor in her favor, as some have pointed out, it was a factor in Jeff's decision to self-eliminate (Jeff was also part of the crossover).

Jack - Player 058

Instagram: @jack.p.mckenna

Jack (Player 058) is referred to as a "child genius" in official Beast Games Season 2 channels, and he is a member of the smart team.

While he was initially a low-key player with a quiet strategy who forged a strong alliance with Nick, Auguste, and Tyler, Jack made headlines when he made a controversial move during the Cube challenge after he outsmarted fellow player Sue, which led to her shocking elimination.

Jack is a silent yet deadly competitor who knows how to play the game and outsmart others, making him an intriguing addition to the Top 10.

Corey - Player 191

Instagram: @cory.sims191

As a U.S. Navy Riverine veteran, Corey (Player 191) has a lot of experience in terms of outlasting difficult challenges and coming out on top, which explains why he is in the Top 10. He is a devoted family man with three children and a fitness enthusiast who exhibits positive energy throughout Beast Games Season 2.

Corey has a two-man alliance in Season 2, forging a strong relationship with fellow player Brett right from Day 1. Corey has yet to stand out in the cast of Beast Games despite winning several challenges and reaching the Top 10. It's possible his breakout episode will be showcased during the Buried Alive challenge in Episode 8.

Brett - Player 195

Brett (Player 195), an MMA fighter and former quarterback for the Trojans, has had a quiet, under-the-radar journey in Beast Games Season 2.

Aside from his two-person alliance with Corey, Brett advanced deep in the competition due to his consistent performance and clearly avoiding drama and controversies, a plan that worked well because he reached the Top 10.