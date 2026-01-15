Beast Games Season 2’s Ethan Just Made the Worst Decision in Game Show History

Beast Games Season 2, Episode 4 delivered a shocking twist involving Ethan after he made the worst decision in game show history by taking a $50,000 bribe. The latest episode of Prime Video's reality series showcased the first-ever crossover of Beast Games and Survivor, where 10 players from Beast City are given a chance to play to win a private island worth $1.8 million. The competition ultimately boiled down to the final three contestants, which ended after Ethan made a bold decision to allow the other two players to advance to the final round.

The second round of the Beast Games-Survivor crossover featured the "Get a Grip" endurance challenge, where contestants gripped tiny poles, with the last two advancing to a Tribal Council-style vote where the losers choose who will win the island. The final three players were Ethan, JC (one of the Season 1 players who returned in Beast Games Season 2), and Ian.

Among the three, Ethan was the one who looked strongest and most comfortable gripping the pole, while JC and Ian were struggling. Survivor host Jeff Probst tried to bribe the three players by giving one of them a mouth-watering combo of burger and fries, but they all rejected it. MrBeast then offered a life-changing $50,000 bribe to anyone who would drop voluntarily.

JC and Ian urged Ethan to take the guaranteed cash, but the jury members (the losing players) were trying to convince him not to grab it because he is not struggling. However, JC and Ian's manipulation tactic worked, and Ethan self-eliminated by taking the guaranteed sum of $50,000.

Ethan explained his mind-blowing decision, noting that the guaranteed money is "all [he ever] wanted" and there is still a shot of winning the $5 million when he returns to Beast City:

"I mean, it's guaranteed money. That's really all I wanted coming into this. $50,000 is still great, and I have a shot at $5 million."

However, many fans think that he made the worst decision ever by taking the money because he turned down the chance to win an island worth $1.8 million, considering that he was in the best position to win the "Get the Grip" challenge and would likely go on to win the private island.

$1.8 million is life-changing money, so calling out Ethan to give up that chance is understandable. More so, the losing players were already telling him that they would vote for him to win the island, further proving that his decision is the worst.

New episodes of Beast Games Season 2 premiere every Wednesday on Prime Video.

I Think I Know Why Ethan Made the Worst Decision In Beast Games

While Ethan is being lambasted by fans over his decision to take the $50,000 bribe, at the end of the day, it is still guaranteed money. At that stage, there is no guarantee that Ethan would win the $5 million grand prize, and he was also having doubts about his chances of winning the private island.

Some have claimed that Ethan's upbringing and past experiences could've impacted his decision to take the $50,000 bribe because it's possible that he was not confident at all in terms of winning the vote of the jury. By taking the money, Ethan saw it as a big win already, and the fact that he won't be eliminated from playing for the $5 million was a bonus.

Guaranteed money beats zero, and the chaotic nature of Beast Games highlighted the fact that not every player wins any money, so Ethan took a big risk by locking in a sure win. Whatever happens, he would end up with $50,000.

Ethan is a chess coach in the outside world, and the odds of seeing someone from the smart group win the $5 million were already diminished because there are many members of the strong group who have a better chance at winning. As a smart guy, Ethan might have seen that coming, and he realistically assessed his own limits, which is why he took the $50,000.