Beast Games Season 2 Contestant Accidentally Spoils JC’s Fate

Beast Games Season 2 contestant Monika (Player 152) posted a new Instagram post celebrating her wedding with fellow competitor Jim while they were in Beast City, and this reveal has fans thinking that she just spoiled JC's fate in the reality series. Amazon Prime Video's highly talked-about reality series introduced JC as perhaps one of the most polarizing competitors from Beast Games Season 1 after he made a bold decision to take $650,000 all for himself during a pivotal moment in the Top 10 round. While he did it for his family and to pay off all his debts, JC's decision remains frowned upon by his fellow Season 1 castmates, making him a controversial player right from that moment.

Beast Games Season 2 brought back 10 contestants from Season 1, and one of them is JC. After failing to win the island in the Survivor-Beast Games crossover round in Episode 4, Mr. Beast gave JC a consolation prize in the form of the $10 million coin, meaning that he can flip it if he ends up making the top 6 to double the grand prize. However, a twist in Episode 5's ending revealed that JC is on the brink of elimination after losing to a game of cards against Jim inside the cube.

Episode 5 ended on a cliffhanger after JC offered his $10 million coin to Monika if Jim would self-eliminate instead of him. If Jim accepts, this means that JC & Monika would advance to the Top 13. While his fate remains unknown, Monika's Instagram post appeared to have spoiled what happens to JC because it showed her and Jim getting married inside Beast City, a moment that has yet to appear in any Season 2 episode.

A moment this big should’ve made it in the final cut, meaning that this has yet to be shown in Season 2. As a result, fans are already speculating that this means that JC will be eliminated next episode.

Another interesting aspect is the fact that the players included in the post, namely Brett, Jack, and Cory, are already part of the Top 13, further suggesting that this wedding takes place after Beast Games Season 2, Episode 5.

The comments from Monika's Instagram post pointed out that she could already be in trouble by revealing these spoiler-heavy photos. However, Monika did point out in the comments section that production confirmed that this "footage will never be shown" in Season 2. Still, this doesn't change the fact that JC is nowhere to be found in these photos, possibly hinting that he was indeed eliminated.

JC's (potential) elimination in Beast Games sends massive shockwaves to the rest of the field in Season 2 because it dissolves everyone's chance of winning the $10 million grand prize. Given that Jeff, Beast Games Season 1's winner, was already eliminated in Episode 5, losing another previous player in JC raised the stakes even more because it is anybody's game at this point.

New episodes of Beast Games Season 2 premiere every Wednesday on Prime Video.

Beast Games Season 2 Just Showed How JC Is a Master Strategist (But Still Fails)

While JC is labeled as a "villain" for his money-focused decisions in Beast Games, there is no denying that he is a master strategist, and he knows the risk of playing mind games and being a cutthroat gamer.

At the end of Episode 4, JC mentioned that he would use the $10 million coin as "leverage," and he did just that in Episode 5's cliffhanger when he used it as a Hail Mary to save his spot in the game at the expense of Jim's possible self-elimination. Another example is how JC (and Ian) managed to convince Ethan to make the worst decision in game show history by accepting the $50,000 bribe instead of a spot to win a private island worth $1.8 million.

This proves that JC would do anything to stay in the game, even if it means sacrificing the close relationships he forged during his stay in Beast City. But as it turned out, mind games won't take someone like JC too far because they have their limits. With JC facing elimination in the next episode, it seemed that even a $10 million coin wouldn't save him this time around.