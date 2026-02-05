Beast Games’ Catey Says Jack’s Off-Screen Betrayal Led to Nick Eliminating Her

Beast Games Top 13 player Catey confirmed Jack's off-screen betrayal that played a part in Nick eliminating her in Season 2, Episode 7. Amazon Prime Video's trending reality series finally introduced the Top 10 contestants of Season 2, but the journey to get there was brutal and heartbreaking because Monika (the strongest player) and Nick (the smartest player) had to choose three players to eliminate. After getting rid of Bryleigh and Tyler, Episode 7 revealed a gut-wrenching elimination after Nick and Monika chose to smash the heart of Catey, which cemented her failure to reach the Top 10. However, a shocking twist happened behind the scenes that didn't make the final cut.

Speaking as a guest in the official podcast of fellow Beast Games contestant Auguste Auger, Catey confirmed that Jack (the remaining guy of Team Smart in the Top 10) actually spread a rumor about her that she wanted Nick to be eliminated, which ultimately became the main reason why she eventually became eliminated.

While Catey and Auguste didn't name-drop Jack on the mic, Catey did point out her name at the preview during the beginning of the podcast, confirming that Beast Games Season 2's child genius was the contestant who played a part in her elimination.

At the 27:00 mark of the podcast, Catey opened up about Jack's betrayal that led to her elimination, confirming that Jack planted the idea in Nick that she was a threat to him and was gunning for him to be eliminated:

"And that happened to me. That literally happened to me. There was someone in our group. Our five that legit made up a lie that I am coming for Nick. So imagine someone in your close group saying that you’re going to believe them. Again, I’m the only girl left in this group. So it makes sense in my head, ’Okay, I’m going to believe my boys. I’m going to believe who’s telling you this, especially when it’s already in our clique. I totally get. So this person who did this, for some reason, thought I was a threat to them. They thought I was higher in this ranking with you guys, which doesn’t really matter because no one liked it; there was never going to be a situation where it had to be this person or me."

Throughout the podcast, it was actually clear that they were referring to him because of several references, such as her actions of switching the deck and the fact that she mentioned that the guy she was referring to was part of the close group they formed in a previous game (it's worth noting that Catey teamed up with Nick, Tyler, Auguste, and Jack during the Obstacle challenge and later, the Captain Bribe game).

Catey continued to admit that it was awful that Jack may have felt insecure over the fact that she was "closer" to the rest of their group, but "it made complete sense" in the end:

"So it just sucks that this person even felt insecure over the fact that I was maybe closer to you guys. But he acted on it immediately. And he started up some words to you guys. And you guys believed it because it’s their boy. Why wouldn’t they? It made complete sense."

New episodes of Beast Games Season 2 premiere every Wednesday at 3 a.m. ET on Prime Video.

Why Jack Is the Most Dangerous Player In the Beast Games Season 2

The fact that Jack secretly played a part in her elimination makes him a dangerous player in Beast Games Season 2, as he can play the game dirty and take advantage of an alliance to reach the top.

This isn’t the first time that Jack played dirty in the game. He made a controversial move during the Cube game by switching the deck of cards to manipulate the result of their game, which led to Sue’s elimination, granting him a spot in the Top 13.

Following Catey's elimination, Jack and the rest of the remaining players formed the Top 10, and the fact that he is part of it spells trouble for the rest of the field, including those from his own alliance. Jack proved that he is a "babyface assassin" waiting to strike at any moment and, mostly, in times other players won't see coming.

Ultimately, Jack has the means to combine strategic manipulation and his low-key presence to his advantage and using them as a means to produce rule-bending wins that could catapult him to the top and win the $5 million (or even $10 million) grand prize.