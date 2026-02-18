Here’s Who Is Projected To Win Beast Games Season 2

A notable Beast Games Season 2 player received high odds to win the $5 million grand prize, and it's not who you expect. The sophomore run of Amazon Prime Video's reality series only has one episode left, and its penultimate installment is on the verge of revealing the final member of the Top 6 from the Top 10 players this season. Ahead of the final game, many are already speculating on the identity of Beast Games Season 2's grand winner, theories ranging from Tyler all the way to the owner of the $10 million coin, Monika (who already sold it by the way, but not everyone knew).

At this stage of the competition, five of Season 2's Top 6 players have been named (Tyler, Hannah, Jack, Cory, and Auguste), meaning that they are already set to play in the final game to determine the winner of the $5 million grand prize. While Episode 9's ending has yet to reveal the final member of the Top 6, the Polymarket odds have seemingly spoiled who is the most likely winner in Season 2.

Polymarket is the world's largest prediction market where people trade on the outcomes of real-world future events using cryptocurrency. The odds shown below reflect the crowd-sourced predictions where traders buy "yes" or "no" shares on each contestant's chance of winning Beast Games Season 2.

The Least to Most Likely Winner of Beast Games Season 2

10. Kady (Player 038)

Amazon Prime Video

Based on the latest data from Polymarket's Beast Games Season 2 predictions, Kady has a less than 1% chance of implied probability, indicating that she is not a fan-favorite to win the $5 million grand prize.

While she is part of the smart team and as someone who formed a strong alliance with Season 1 winner Jeff (who returned alongside nine other players in Beast Games Season 2), the odds are not in her favor in Episode 9 because it appeared that she had already accepted her fate that she would be eliminated because no one voted for her in the final round (Nick is not likely to vote for her).

9. Hannah (Player 099)

Amazon Prime Video

Hannah risked it all in Beast Games Season 2, Episode 9 by giving away all of her earnings to bribe her way to the Top 6.

Despite that bold move, Hannah's implied probability from Polymarket is less than 1%, meaning that her odds of winning Season 2 are also not likely, which is similar to her close friend, Kady.

8. Nick (Player 118)

Amazon Prime Video

Although Nick earned the title of being the smartest player in Beast Games Season 2 (which gave him and Monika the privilege of eliminating Catey in Episode 6), his momentum was derailed after he took $250,000 from the money grab instead of his fair share. This move made him a target, lessening his chances of becoming part of the Top 6.

Based on the data from Polymarket, Nick only has a 1% chance of implied probability to win the whole thing, which makes sense because it is all but confirmed that he will be eliminated next episode because he won't get another vote.

7. Brett (Player 195)

Amazon Prime Video

Brett is perhaps one of the most controversial figures in the latter rounds of Beast Games Season 2 because of his surprising move in the money grab round, where he took $250,000 instead of his fair share. Similar to Nick, this move also severely damaged his reputation.

The MMA fighter is in a precarious position in the penultimate episode because he is unsure if the final vote from Nick would go to him. Even if he moves forward to the Top 6, the Polymarket odds for Brett have stayed low, and he currently has a 1% chance of winning Season 2.

6. Jim (Player 173)

Amazon Prime Video

At the end of Beast Games Season 2, Episode 9, Jim only has one vote from Monika to make it to the Top 6. While it is unlikely for him to move forward unless Nick makes a surprise move by voting for him, Jim appears to be at peace with not advancing since it seems that he only wants Monika to have a spot in the Top 6.

Polymarket odds for Jim are stuck at 1%, and the latest episode may have already sealed his fate that he won't be winning Beast Games Season 2.

5. Auguste (Player 172)

Amazon Prime Video

The latter round of Beast Games Season 2 has been prominently featuring Auguste, which led many to believe that he is a likely winner. Many have pointed out that Auguste is a top candidate because he possesses a certain duality in terms of playing it safe and betraying someone when necessary.

Auguste made it to the Top 6 in the penultimate episode, proving that he has what it takes to play the mind games and come out on top. However, the chances of seeing him win the entire thing are low because Polymarket odds also gave him a 1% chance.

4. Monika (Player 152)

Amazon Prime Video

Many believed that Monika had a fast pass to the Top 6 because she had the $10 million coin in possession, but it all changed when she sold it to Mr. Beast for $500,000 during the cash grab game. Monika is in a precarious situation in Episode 9 because she is on the verge of being eliminated unless Nick votes for her to move forward to the Top 6.

Things are not looking good for Monika in the Polymarket odds because she only has a 1% implied probability of winning Beast Games Season 2.

3. Jack (Player 058)

Amazon Prime Video

Jack is one of the quiet yet impactful players in Beast Games Season 2, and he managed to prove that he can take advantage of his title as a "child genius" by bribing his way to the Top 6.

The fact that his strategy worked makes him all the more dangerous heading into the final game, mainly due to his unpredictable nature. However, the Polymarket odds only gave Jack a 2% chance of implied probability to win Beast Games Season 2.

2. Corey (Player 191)

Amazon Prime Video

Corey is a genuine player who sticks to his word throughout Beast Games Season 2, making him a favorite among his fellow competitors to win the whole thing. This is exactly why he ended up in the Top 6 after the remaining five players unanimously agreed to give him a fast pass to the final game.

Despite that, the social game and sheer luck will likely not make the cut for Corey based on his ranking in the Polymarket odds, because it only gave him a 2% implied probability in terms of winning the reality series.

1. Tyler (Player 167)

Amazon Prime Video

A surprise favorite in the Polymarket odds of winning the show's sophomore run is Tyler, making him the strong and overwhelming favorite to win Beast Games Season 2 due to his mind-blowing 93% implied probability. This indicates that he is seen by the majority as the clear winner of the game, and some have claimed that insiders and episode leaks already played a hand in this latest data.

Based on a viewer's perspective, this isn't surprising, considering that the majority of the Top 10 agreed to send Tyler first to the Top 6 in the show's penultimate episode.