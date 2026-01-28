Beast Games Season 2 Just Spoiled Who Gets Eliminated at the End of Episode 6

The official promo for Beast Games Season 2, Episode 7 spoiled who gets eliminated at the end of the previous installment, and the player is the obvious choice in the cutting block. Following JC's game-changing elimination, the latest episode of Amazon Prime Video's trending reality series introduced the next game that would determine the final 10 contestants, meaning three players will be eliminated from the Top 13. After a grueling two-game slate that pulled back the curtain on who the top strongest and smartest players of Beast City are, the winners bear the gut-wrenching responsibility of who to eliminate from the competition.

Monika and Nick ultimately emerged as the strongest and smartest contestants in Beast City, respectively. The pair has already eliminated two strong contenders, Bryleigh and Tyler, and they unanimously voted to get rid of both due to their strong alliance and potential threat in the Top 10 of the Prime Video series.

However, Season 2, Episode 6's ending did not reveal who the third eliminated player was, leading to numerous theories among Beast Games diehards. Despite that, the bonus behind-the-scenes episode of Episode 6 titled "How MrBeast Built A Floating Stage…100 Feet In The Air," has seemingly spoiled the outcome.

At the end of the 20-minute bonus episode, the promo for the next episode revealed a glimpse of the Top 10, and it's clear that Catey is missing because fans can only see three long sleeves, and of the seven strong players, only one has long hair, and that is clearly Monika. This means that Catey is the last person to be eliminated from the Top 13.

Moreover, another Reddit theory also provided a clear breakdown of why it is Catey: the heart prop Nick destroyed has the same design as Catey’s, whose heart has a streaky inner outline, unlike the others. Moreover, Nick was seen standing in front of the white M, which was where Catey was also positioned in the game.

Why Catey's Elimination from Beast Games Season 2 Makes Sense

It makes sense that Catey would be next in line to be eliminated from Beast Games Season 2, considering that she has proven in the past episodes that she is willing to play dirty to get ahead of everyone.

In fact, Catey's actions against Ethan (who already made the worst decision in game show history in the Survivor crossover) during the cube game were frowned upon by many. For the uninitiated, Catey already won the mini game over Ethan, which sent her straight to the Top 13. However, she directly told Ethan that she didn't care about him, which made it even worse for him before he was ultimately eliminated.

Aside from that, Catey was visibly upset when she thought that JC and the $10 million coin were eliminated during the cube game, indicating that she would choose money over any alliance (thus making her untrustworthy in the later rounds).

While it is heartbreaking for her, other fans have already pointed out in the comments that Catey deserves to be eliminated, with some claiming she lacks self-awareness, has poor sportsmanship, and exhibits a mean-girl vibe.

Whatever the case, Beast Games is a reality show fueled by wit, strategy, and alliance, and Catey's time in the competition appears to be near its end, which is brutal because she would've almost made it into the Top 10.

