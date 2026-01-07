Beast Games Season 2 Twist Brings Back 10 Contestants From Season 1

Amazon Prime Video brings back Beast Games for a second season with an insane twist of pitting the 100 smartest and 100 strongest players against each other, but 10 of them have an advantage because they were already part of the competition (but lost) in Season 1. Mr. Beast's reality series returns for its sophomore run as a total of 200 players vie for the opportunity to win $5,000,000, the largest prize winnings in reality competition history (even considered by many as generational wealth). Season 2 already made history by breaking a Guiness World Record due to the "the largest single set build on a competitive reality TV show." Aside from the accolades, a twist no one saw coming emerged at the tail-end of Episode 1.

Beast Games Episodes 1 ended with the revelation that 10 Season 1 veteran (including the grand winner) were given the opportunity to come back. The Season 2 players were asked to give up their spots in exchange for $100,000, with the Season 1 players replacing them to fight for the grand prize again. Ultimately, 10 Season 2 players chose to play safe and take the $100,000, giving their spots to the Season 1 returnees.

Every Returning Season 1 Player in Beast Games Season 2

Jeff - 831

Amazon Prime Video

Jeff is the grand winner of Beast Games Season 1, with him winning a whopping $10 million and beating Twana by pure luck in the final round.

Jeff's main motivation in joining the competition was to find a cure for his son's rare disease called Creatine Transporter Deficiency. While Jeff was a fan-favorite contestant in Beast Games, the fact that he already won makes him a target in Season 2.

Jeff admitted that "it feels weird" getting back to Beast City, and he eventually formed an alliance with some of the strongest people in the competition.

Akira - 539

Amazon Prime Video

Akira was a pure menace from Season 1 and he continued his sinister antics in Season 2 by eliminating the most number of people during the second challenge (dodgeball) before succumbing to defeat because became a target of an alliance.

For the uniniated, Akira won a Lamborghini and he holds the record for elminating the most contestants from Season 1 (a trend he continued in the show's sophomore run).

Twana - 830

Amazon Prime Video

Twana was a split decision away from winning the $10 million grand prize in Season 1, and she returns to do it all over again (hoping for a different result this time).

Twana is no stranger in eliminating those closest to her to reach the final round, meaning that she means business when it comes to fiercely competing in Beast Games. In Season 1, she took home $190,000 and is considered by her fellow players as one of the most trusted competitors due to her innate leadership skills and pure intentions for the grand prize.

Karim - 406

Amazon Prime Video

Karim is described by Mr. Beast as "one of last season's villains," mainly because he casued more trouble than anyone from his previous Season 1 appearance.

He returns with a vengeance in Season 2, but he has a target in his back because one of the players has a personal beef against him. As it turns out, one of the players' husband from the previous season is seeking revenge against Karim for eliminating his wife.

Deano - 380

Amazon Prime Video

Deano (Player 380) returns in Season 2, and he is best known for rejecting $1 million in the previous season to continue playing for a chance to win $5,000,000. However, Deano failed and he looks to regain his lost glory by being part of Beast Games Season 2. However, it seems that he should've taken that million dollars last season because he was eliminated in Episode 2.

Gage - 974

Amazon Prime Video

Gage (Player 974) is perhaps one of the smartest players in Beast Games Season 1, and he returns to try his luck in winning the grand prize.

Gage made headlines in Season 1 after winning the coin flip challenge and earning an unexpected $1 million due to sheer luck. The coin flip also doubled the prize money in Season 1 from $5 million to $10 million.

As an ambulance EMT, Gage has what it takes to experience high-risk and tense situations.

Courtney - 424

Amazon Prime Video

Courtney Ferris returns in Beast Games Season 2 after making it to the Top 5 of the show's debut season. Courtney was eliminated in the penultimate round after failing to shoot the ball in the six pillars challenge, causing her to fall into the trapdoor and ending her journey.

Given that Courtney almost made it to the final round in Season 1, she has a strong desire to keep fighting, form alliances, and possibly betray some players to reach the promise land.

JC - 566

Amazon Prime Video

JC made a controversial decision in Beast Games Season 1 by taking the majority of the $1 million challenge prize that the Top 10 contestants agreed to split. While he was eliminated after that round, JC was still a winner in his own right because he took home $650,000.

His betrayal left a massive impact to the rest of the players because they all worked together to eliminate him. In Season 2, trusting him would not be easy, meaning that a potential alliance could be hard to come by for JC.

Jeremy - 991

Amazon Prime Videos

Jeremy was also a team captain who rejected $1 million that would've eliminated his entire team in Season 1.

While he had an honorable decision, he was eventually eliminated after his choice of picking a specific female contestant to save angered other contestants. As a contestant known for taking risks, Jeremy clearly has a target in his back, but his luck ran out in the second challenge.

Mia - 952

Amazon Prime Video

Mia won the next-highest amount of money in Beast Games Season 1 after earning a private island prized at $1.8 million.

She was eliminated in the Trolley Problem Challenge after Akira chose the Lamborghini over the team. Her elimination completely derailed all of her momentum in Season 1.