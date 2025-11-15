Loki Star Ke Huy Quan Breaks Silence on Avengers: Doomsday Return Possibilities

Loki star Ke Huy Quan addressed his potential MCU return in Avengers: Doomsday as part of a recent conversation with The Direct. Quan, who recently made a comeback to acting after decades away from the craft, was added to the Marvel Studios family, coming off his Academy Award win for Everything Everywhere All At Once, appearing as the reality-hopping handyman Ouroboros (O.B.) in Loki Season 2. While fans welcomed the 54-year-old actor's inclusion in the MCU, his future in the franchise has remained a massive question.

Speaking exclusively to The Direct's Russ Millheim on the Zootopia 2 red carpet, Quen was asked about his potential MCU return prospects, specifically when it came to the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. When prodded on the subject of O.B. making a Doomsday appearance, the Oscar winner posited, "I would tell you yes if I knew."

He continued saying he honestly did not know if he would get the call for the 2026 MCU team-up, but admitted he has his "fingers crossed that we get to see Ouroboros more in future projects:"

The Direct: "Can fans hope to see O.B. pop up in 'Avengers: Doomsday' or another MCU project down the line? Has there been talks?" Ke Huy Quan: "You know, I know a lot of actors in the MCU family, they get asked this question a lot. I mean, honestly, I would tell you yes if I knew. I don't know, and that's a genuine answer. I'm not lying. But, I'm really happy Loki is in it and back. Fingers crossed that we get to see Ouroboros more in future projects. But for 'Doomsday,' no, not yet."

Quan's Loki co-star, Tom Hiddleston, has been confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday; however, no official word has been given about O.B. either way. According to reports, the new Avengers film will feature direct references to the Loki Disney+ series, potentially including key locations from the streaming show, such as the TVA and the Void.

Avengers: Doomsday comes to theaters on December 18, 2026. The new film from Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo will follow the Avengers team as they fight for the survival of their reality after the emergence of the villainous Doctor Doom.

Confirmed cast members for the upcoming MCU blockbuster include Tom Hiddleston, Pedro Pascal, Anthony Mackie, Chris Hemsworth, and several legacy X-Men actors, reprising their roles from Fox's former mutant-based efforts.

How Likely Is The Loki Cast's Appearance in Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel Studios

Just because Tom Hiddleston's Loki has been confirmed to pop up in Avengers: Doomsday does not necessarily mean the rest of his Disney+ co-stars will as well.

Had Loki Season 2 ended with Hiddleston's God of Mischief simply back at the TVA, watching over the sacred timeline in a more bureaucratic role, then it would seem more likely that characters like Ke Huy Quan's O.B. and Owen Wilson's Mobius would be in Avengers: Doomsday.

However, that was not the case. Instead, Loki took on a new, more universal role, becoming the God of Stories and leaving the TVA behind to govern all of time and space from beyond the realm of reality itself.

There have been rumors, though, that Loki's role in Avengers 5 will warrant at least some involvement of his TVA cohorts. Earlier this year, Sylvie actor Sophia Di Martino sparked conversation online, as some took a viral social media post from the former Loki star to be a tease of her Doomsday return.

If Sylvie is back, it would not be out of the question that someone like O.B. would be as well.