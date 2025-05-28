Avengers 5: New Photo Sparks Theories About Sylvie's Appearance

A new photo has lit the MCU fandom ablaze with theories about an appearance from Loki's Sylvie in Avengers: Doomsday. Played by Sophia Di Martino in the Tom HIddleston-led reality-hopping Disney+, Sylvie was one of the first introductions for MCU fans to the idea of the Multiverse, Variants, and several other key concepts that have served as throughlines for the franchise's ongoing Multiverse Saga.

Sylvie actress Sophia Di Martino sparked speculation with a recent Instagram story, leading some to believe she may be teasing her role in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Di Martino's Disney+ co-star Tom Hiddleston has already been confirmed for the film, but her spunky gender-bent Variant of the God of Mischief has not.

The image in question comes from a now-deleted Instagram story (preserved by fans on X) from the former Loki star. It shows her seemingly hiding her surroundings and looking rather suspiciously at the camera, with the caption, "playgrounds."

While innocuous on its own, this social post has been paired with recent sightings of her stunt double from Loki in London, England—where Avengers: Doomsday production is underway.

Di Martino's MCU character has not been seen in the franchise since Loki Season 2. Still, the Loki actress has teased that she would love to return if given the opportunity, saying she was "very fond of [Sylvie]." Even without Sophia Di Martino, the Avengers: Doomsday cast is already shaping up to be the stuff of comic book lovers' dreams.

The upcoming super-powered team-up from Joe and Anthony Russo will include MCU characters like Letitia Wright's Shuri, Tom Hiddleston's Loki, and Chris Hemsworth's Thor, along with new characters from across the Marvel Multiverse, like various names from the Fox X-Men movies and the newly-introduced Fantastic Four.

Will Sylvie End Up in Avengers: Doomsday?

Sure, Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie was not included in the initial wave of Avengers: Doomsday cast announcements, but that is not to say she has no chance of appearing in the movie.

The last time fans saw the character, she was seen helping Tom Hiddleston's Loki cement his destiny to become the God of Stories at the end of Loki Season 2. So, one can assume that if Loki is going to play a role in the upcoming film, it would not be all that surprising if he brought along some of the new friends he made since the last Avengers movie.

Another key detail could hint at Sylvie's involvement in the new film. Some fans seem to think that, with production on Doomsday (at least in part) taking place in the deserts of Bahrain, the MCU may be headed back to the Loki location of The Void.

Just because The Void is in the movie does not necessarily mean Sylvie is for sure in it as well, but she does know the interdimensional dumping ground about as well as anyone in the MCU at this point.

If Loki is going to head back there as part of this Multiversal plot, why not bring Sylvie along, especially given how the two had previously spent time there in Loki⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Season 1?

With nothing confirmed, though, fans will have to wait and see whether Sophia Di Martino's tantalizing trickster will make her grand MCU return in the upcoming Avengers film.