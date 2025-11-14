Zootopia 2's First Reviews Are In - And Critics Have a Unanimous Reaction

The first wave of reviews of Zootopia 2 arrived on social media, and the sequel is already turning heads ahead of its worldwide debut. Disney's new animated movie is coming out nine years after the original, and it's clear that anticipation is sky-high. Zootopia 2 reunites the fan-favorite buddy cop duo of Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) as they get entangled with a brand-new conspiracy involving a mysterious snake who arrives in the city.

Zootopia 2 has a lot to prove, especially after the first film grossed over $1 billion at the global box office. With the sequel's creative marketing in full swing, combined with Disney's strong expectations, a lot is riding on Zootopia 2's potential success, and thankfully, the first batch of reviews is unanimous in its praise.

Disney

Critics who attended the world premiere of Zootopia 2 in Los Angeles shared their first reactions on X. The critics agreed that the animated sequel is great because of its smart humor, strong dynamic between Nick and Judy, excellent animation, and resonating themes.

Entertainment reporter Jonathan Sims described Zootopia 2 as "an absolute blast," noting that the sequel has "more action" and it's a "feel-good family adventure:"

"Zootopia 2 is an absolute blast. A fun expansion of the world of Zootopia. Nick and Judy are back as a dynamic duo, trying to figure out their partnership. More action, delightful characters, and a new Shakira banger. A hilarious, feel-good family adventure."

Collider's Rachel Leisman said that Zootopia 2 made her want "a fox and a bunny to be in love," pointing out that it is "a cute movie about love, friendship, and the need to prove ourselves:"

"ZOOTOPIA 2 has yet again made me ask myself why I want a fox and a bunny to be in love, but also it is a cute movie about love, friendship, and the need to prove ourselves, and I loved it."

Gregory Ellwood of The Playlist hyped up Zootopia 2 as a film with "stunning animation," while also praising Ke Huy Quan's performance:

"Zootopia 2 is great. Smart, creative, funny, and stunning animation. And moving. Ke Huy Quan for the win…again. Watch out Kpop, you got competition for that Animated Oscar."

Daniel Baptista of The Movie Podcast said that Disney delivered a "wildly smart and outstanding sequel that's well worth the wait" with Zootopia 2:

"Zootopia 2 is FUR-ociously funny and PAWS-itively heartwarming. Jared Bush, Byron Howard, and the Disney Animation team have delivered a wildly smart and outstanding sequel that’s well worth the wait. Ke Huy Quan and Andy Samberg stand out in an already fantastic ensemble."

Fandango's Erik Davis loved Zootopia 2 even more than the first one, praising its "sweet, honest story about finding the courage to tell someone they truly matter:"

"I watched all of #Zootopia2 with a big dorky smile on my face. Loved it… maybe even more than the first one. Yes, it’s totally unhinged and full of amazing animal puns and gags, but it’s also a sweet, honest story about finding the courage to tell someone they truly matter. It’s quick witted, very pro therapy and full of great references (maybe even a silly blink-and-you-miss-it cameo, too) — definitely a big recommend from me. Zebros forever!"

The Wrap's Drew Taylor admitted that Zootopia 2 "exceeds expectations," hinting that the film's mystery is "terrific." Taylor also pointed out that one surprising aspect of the sequel is "how thematically rich it was:"

"Zootopia 2 exceeds expectations. The mystery is terrific but what struck me most was how thematically rich it was - Jared Bush and Byron Howard packed so much timely social commentary into a VERY funny, highly emotional, brightly animated romp. And Michael Giachinno's score rules."

Film critic Michael J. Lee claimed that Zootopia 2 is a "bit darker," yet it is "just as fun as the original:"

"Zootopia 2 is just as fun as the original. The film doubles down on its fast-paced buddy cop energy and animal puns. The story is timely and has themes that should resonate. Also, the humor is sharper, and its bit darker. Overall I had lots of fun w/ it. Stay for the post-credits."

Carla Renata of The Curvy Film Critic praised Zootopia 2 as a film that has "a heartfelt message around true ride or die friends in the literal sense:"

"Zootopia 2 is PAWS down, chock full of laugh-out-loud fun, great music from Shakira, and a heartfelt message around true ride or die friends in the literal sense. Loved it!"

It is exciting that the first reviews for Zootopia 2 are unanimous, and this could help propel the sequel to greater box office heights, especially after Disney previously confirmed that it is crucial to its 2025 box office plans.

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, Zootopia 2 stars Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Ke Huy Quan, Patrick Warburton, and Quinta Brunson. The movie is set to premiere in theaters on November 26, 2025.

What Zootopia 2's Early Reviews Truly Mean

Disney

Aside from generating further hype, a closer look at the early reviews for Zootopia 2 should suggest that the sequel is more than just a cash grab, given critics' comments about the movie having resonating themes and social commentary.

While the usual comedy and animal puns are present for a film like Zootopia 2, the fact that it offers a deeper lesson is quite fitting, considering that it will be seen by many kids and adults worldwide. Based on the trailer, the movie confirms that the police are chasing Ke Huy Quan's snake character because reptiles are not allowed in the city, indicating that there is clear racism for these creatures.

As it expands its scope to tackle issues like racism and stereotypes, Zootopia 2 undergoes a substantial evolution enhanced by real-world parallels, as immigrants continue to face challenges worldwide.

This is what makes Zootopia 2 stand out, as it employs the actions and relationships of the characters to deliver the message powerfully and spark conversations that can change people's outlook on a particular topic.