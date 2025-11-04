Disney Releases New Incredibles 3 Poster - But It's Not Quite Right

Incredibles 3 is in the works at Disney, but the first poster for the Pixar sequel isn't what fans expect. Despite a 14-year gap between the first and second instalments, the animated superhero family film is one of the core franchises in Pixar's catalogue. Disney confirmed a third Incredibles film at D23 Expo in 2024, but at the time, the studio only had a title treatment to show.

Now Disney has revealed the first poster for Incredibles 3, but there's a catch. The new artwork appears as part of the studio's promotion for its next animated feature, Zootopia 2. In a satirical post revealing Judy Hopps' four favorite films on "Letteroxd" (a parody of Letterboxd), the title "The Incredibulls 3" is listed as one of the bunny's top movies.

Disney

The poster accompanying The Incredibulls 3 shows a bull wearing the Incredible's red uniform, successfully parodying the poster treatment of Bob Parr/Mr. Incredible that was used to market the original Pixar film back in 2004. The Incredibulls 3 title is accompanied by a "coming soon" subtitle, which is a hint at the real-world upcoming third Incredibles title.

Disney

Zootopia is set in a world full of anthropomorphic animals, which is known for incorporating modern pop culture references into its in-universe style. This Incredibulls reference is a clever ploy from the Disney marketing team to capitalise on the potential of Zootopia's world and forge more connections between the studio's properties.

Disney also lists several other animal-related parodies of films in the social post for Judy Hopps' Four Favorites, such as a 'Fantastic Fur' (a play on Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps), 'The Neighsayer 2', and 'The Devil Wears Preyda 2' (a hint at the upcoming sequel to The Devil Wears Prada).

While this poster is unfortunately not the first glimpse of Incredibles 3 fans were hoping for, it is a reminder that Disney is working on the third Incredibles film. The studio revealed the first official artwork for the Pixar threequel at D23 in August 2024, showing off the logo for the third film, which continues the style of the previous instalments.

Disney

A second logo treatment was also released, featuring the Incredibles "i" logo comprised of three individual lines in the letter design, representing the three films in the trilogy.

Disney

Incredibles 3 was initially announced with Brad Bird at the helm. However, the third Pixar film has since dropped the franchise director and brought on Elemental's Peter Sohn, with Bird remaining onboard to write and produce.

When Will Fans Get An Official Look at Incredibles 3?

Zootopia 2's Incredibles 3 tie-in is Disney's first acknowledgement of the sequel in over a year. Since the studio's D23 presentation, there's been no new footage or details about the next Incredibles film, and the two logos are the only official images from the upcoming trilogy.

The Incredibles 3 parody poster can be considered a wink and nudge from the studio that the highly anticipated threequel is in the works, but there's no real indication of when fans might get more news about the superhero tale. Incredibles 3 is expected to release in 2028 or beyond, meaning it will probably still be a while until proper marketing for the movie ramps up.

Marketing materials for Toy Story 5, one of Pixar and Disney's major 2026 releases, have only just begun making it into the wild, around eight months ahead of the film's release date. If that timeline is to be upheld, fans shouldn't expect Incredibles 3 promotional materials to be released until 2027 or later.