Pixar Announces Next 5 Movies Through 2028 With New Release Timeline

Pixar gave fans new insight into what they should look forward to in theaters with a timeline of releases through 2028. The animation giant has had an up-and-down run the last few years, with a couple of financial flops mixed in with hits like Inside Out 2 (one of the 10 highest-grossing movies in history). Moving forward, the team shows no signs of slowing down, as a few major movies are pushing through development.

Pixar shared its official upcoming movie slate and release timeline through 2028 and beyond at Destination D23. Most recently, the studio hit the big screen in 2025 with Elio, which earned mixed reviews after debuting on June 20. The new slate includes a trio of legacy sequels for long-running Pixar franchises, along with a couple of new stories being unveiled for the first time.

Ahead are all five movies in Pixar's confirmed movie slate through 2028 and beyond:

All 5 Pixar Movies Releasing Through 2028

Hoppers

Pixar

Next on Pixar's release schedule is Hoppers, written and directed by Daniel Chong, who takes on his first Pixar film after serving on the company's Senior Creative Team since 2020. This movie's cast includes Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, and Jon Hamm.

Hoppers will tell the story of a group of scientists who invent a way to "hop" human minds into lifelike animal bodies. This leads to a teenager named Mabel using that technology to embody a robotic beaver and take down a construction company's plot to destroy a local animal habitat.

Hoppers will be released in theaters on March 6, 2026.

Toy Story 5

Pixar

2026 will also bring a legacy sequel for Pixar's very first movie, with Toy Story 5 set to be the company's summer blockbuster. Written and directed by Pixar veteran Andrew Stanton, most of the core Toy Story cast is expected to return to their roles, including Tom Hanks (Woody), Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear), Joan Cusack (Jessie), Wallace Shawn (Rex), and John Ratzenberger (Hamm).

The plot for Toy Story 5 will center on a theme of toys vs. technology, as the young Bonnie from Toy Story 3 and 4 becomes enthralled with a new tech-based toy. This will lead the original gang to a new crisis, as they try to figure out their place in a changing world that may be moving past physical kids' toys.

Toy Story 5 is being prepped for release on June 19, 2026.

Gatto

Pixar

Pixar's next original film after Hoppers will be Gatto, directed by Enrico Casarosa, who previously directed Luca in 2021.

First unveiled at the 2025 Annecy International Animation Festival, Pixar will travel to Venice, Italy, centering on a black cat named Nero who starts questioning whether he has lived the right lives. He becomes indebted to a local feline mob boss, which leads to an unexpected friendship that could help him figure out his true purpose.

Gatto will come to movie theaters on June 18, 2027.

Incredibles 3

Pixar

One of Pixar's most popular stories, The Incredibles, will get a third action-packed movie in this upcoming slate of releases. One major change for this film comes in the director's chair, as Brad Bird (who directed the first two films) will not return to the third one; Elemental director Peter Sohn will take that responsibility. Cast members like Craig T. Nelson (Mr. Incredible), Holly Hunter (Mrs. Incredible), Samuel L. Jackson (Frozone), and more are expected to return.

As of writing, no official story details have been teased or confirmed for Incredibles 3. The threequel does not have an official release date, but it is expected to come to theaters sometime in 2028.

Coco 2

Pixar

During Disney's 2025 shareholders' meeting, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed early development on a sequel to 2017's Coco. Director Lee Unkrich is set to return after directing the original movie; he is also known for his highly-regarded work on 2009's Toy Story 3.

While Coco 2 was initially given a 2029 release timeframe, Disney and Pixar dropped the date, and there are no signs pointing to when it may come to theaters.

Discussing Film shared the image of Pixar's upcoming release timeline from Destination D23, which can be seen below:

Pixar

Pixar's schedule will continue with Hoppers on June 19, 2026.