Toy Story 5: Pixar Teases Surprising Story for Next Movie

A new set of quotes reveal the first details of the "surprising" story set for Pixar's Toy Story 5.

Toy Story 5's 'Surprising' Story

After being recently revealed to be in the works, Pixar CEO Pete Docter offered up the first hints at the plot of Toy Story 5 following its announcement earlier this month.

Speaking with The Wrap, Docter said that Toy Story 5 is going to be "surprising," teasing that the sequel has "got some really cool stuff that [audiences] haven’t seen before.”

The Pixar executive noted that the Toy Story strategy has been to "not plan for the future" and simply "make this movie."

“The thing we’ve been really trying to do, and this has been the case for a while, is we’ve been looking at them a little bit like, okay, we’re not planning for the future. When we made the first ‘Toy Story,’ we had no idea there would be a ‘Toy Story 2.’ We’re just trying to make this movie."

He lamented this is all part of the creative process and letting these projects take the story to "unexpected places:"

"But that in making the movie, it takes you places, unexpected places, which is what I love about the creative process. If I knew exactly what I was doing when I started making a movie, there’d kind of be no point in making it. I discover so much along the way. [I] come home wiser and more worldly.”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!