Toy Story 5 Officially Announced by Disney

Disney CEO Bob Iger officially confirmed that Toy Story 5 is currently in the works at Pixar.

Few franchises have stopped and started again as many times as Pixar's iconic Toy Story. With a ten-year gap between the second and third movies followed by another nine years before the fourth installment, fans have thought the award-winning animated series was over more than once.

Toy Story 4 left everyone's favorite toys on a heart-wrenching bitter-sweet note as Woody rode off into the sunset with Bo Peep and her sheep. The flick was followed by a series of Disney+ shorts starring the franchise's newest icon Forky as well as a big-screen Buzz Lightyear spin-off.

But even with the Toy Story franchise continuing in various forms, fans continued to wonder, just as they have done before, whether that was it for the main cast of toys. Well, all hope may not be lost.

Disney Confirms Toy Story 5 Development

During Disney's 2023 Q1 Financial Results conference call, CEO Bob Iger officially confirmed Toy Story 5 is in development at the House of Mouse.

The news follows the 2019 release of the last installment in the franchise followed by 2022's Chris Evans-led spin-off Lightyear - which the original Toy Story director reportedly wasn't very fond of.

Speaking on the potential of a fifth installment during the 2019 press tour for Toy Story 4 - via ComicBook - producer Mark Nielsen revealed Pixar opts to treat all of its films "like it's the first and the last film [they're] ever going to make:"

“Every film we make, we treat it like it’s the first and the last film we’re ever going to make. So you force yourself to make it hold up. You don’t get in over your skis. Whether there’s another one? I don’t know. If there is, it’s tomorrow’s problem.”

Buzz Lightyear actor Tim Allen also spoke on a potential Toy Story 5 to Entertainment Tonight back in 2019, sharing that "[he'd] say do five" as the trilogy boundary has been crossed anyway:

“Once you’ve gotten to four, you’re passed that trilogy [point], so I don’t see any reason why they wouldn’t do it, certainly. If you ask me, I’d say do five.”

