Disney Pixar Movies Releasing In 2025 & Beyond

Disney's Pixar has four new movies and one mystery flick on its upcoming release calendar, including sequels to some beloved films.

The last movie from Disney's famous studio was 2024's Inside Out 2, which earned rave reviews and is the highest-grossing Hollywood-produced animated movie of all time, with an estimated gross of almost $1.7 billion.

5 Confirmed Pixar Movies Releasing From 2025-2027

Elio - June 20, 2025

Releasing on June 20 as Pixar's next movie, Elio will star an 11-year-old alien-obsessed boy mistaken for Earth's ambassador and taken on a cosmic adventure where he meets all kinds of intergalactic beings.

Yonas Kibreab, who voiced Damian Wayne in Merry Little Batman, will star as Elio Solis, with Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy), and Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond) among the other cast members.

Hoppers - March 6, 2026

Kickstarting Pixar's slate next year will be another original movie, Hoppers, which hits theaters on March 6, 2026. This animated flick will ponder the question, "What if you could talk to animals and understand what they’re saying?"

Starring Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, and Jon Hamm, Hoppers stars animal lover Mabel and takes place in a world where scientists have discovered how to "hop" human minds into animal-like robots.

Toy Story 5 - June 19, 2026

Undeniably, the biggest movie on Pixar's upcoming calendar is Toy Story 5, which will bring Tom Hanks' Woody and Tim Allen's Buzz Lightyear back once more on June 19, 2026, seven years after the last movie.

Official concept art for Toy Story 5 already confirmed eight returning characters and may have teased the toys passing from Andy's sister Bonnie to a new child. This child appears more interested in digital play than the beloved plastic icons.

Incredibles 3 - TBD

The Incredibles franchise came back in 2018 with a sequel arriving 14 years after the Pixar superhero flick. Now, over seven years later, the heroic family is poised to return to theaters once more with a third movie.

Disney announced at 2024's D23 Expo that Incredibles 3 is a go at Pixar, but no release date has yet been confirmed. Once more, the threequel will be written and directed by the franchise's award-winning creator, Brad Bird.

Unannounced 2027 Film - June 18, 2027

Major studios such as Disney often plant a flag on release dates for untitled movies before announcing what will land on them (learn more about the MCU's seven mystery projects and its other confirmed films).

Pixar has an untitled movie set for June 18, 2027, and one has to wonder what could make its way onto the calendar in a few summers' time.

As Incredibles 3 was announced with no release date, if the superhero threequel moves along smoothly, it seems the most likely choice to hit theaters in June 2027.

Lightning McQueen and the gang may also be due for a comeback after Cars 4 received a promising update from Disney. As no announcements have been made, another racing flick from Pixar could be further down the pipeline.

Following Inside Out 2's unprecedented box office success last year, a writer confirmed exclusively to The Direct that early brainstorming has begun for a third movie in Pixar's emotive saga. But as Pixar tends to leave a good few years between franchise entries, Inside Out 3 is also still likely some time away.

Of course, just as Pixar will close this year with Elio and open the next with Hoppers, the animation powerhouse could have an original, unannounced flick lined up for 2027 that may not connect to an existing franchise.

