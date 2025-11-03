New Toy Story 5 Photos Reveal 3 Spoilers for the 2026 Movie (New Characters, Poncho Woody & More)

New photos from Toy Story 5 have seemingly revealed some epic spoilers from the 2026 film. Pixar's jaunt through the toy box returns in 2026, with the fifth entry into its long-running animated franchise. Not much is known about the upcoming sequel, except that several classic characters will return, and it will explore the very real modern-day relationship between children and technology.

Luckily for fans, some new merchandise from the 2026 blockbuster has pulled the curtain back every so slightly on potential spoilers from the film, including new characters, narrative influences, and a never-before-seen get-up for one franchise mainstay. The merchandise photos, spotted by fans on Reddit, showcase several clothing designs set to be released alongside the new movie.

Toy Story 5 is scheduled to release in theaters on June 19, 2026. The new film, led once again by Tim Allen and Tom Hanks, follows the franchise's central team of toys as they contend with the idea of new technologies, such as phones and tablets, taking their child's attention away from them.

3 Toy Story 5 Spoilers Revealed Via New Merch

A New Look For Woody

Since his debut in the first Toy Story movie, Tom Hanks' toy cowboy character, Woody, has mainly looked the same. He is best known for his distinctive attire, which includes a brown cowboy hat, a yellow plaid shirt, and cowboy boots.

That will, however, change in Toy Story 5, as indicated in these new merchandise photos. One of the leaked images includes Woody wearing a new red poncho that hangs over his shoulder and around his neck.

It is unclear if this will be a permanent fixture for the film, but given where Toy Story 4 left the character (as he left the other toys to venture into the vast frontier of the outside world with Bo Peep), this could be an indication of the new cowpoke outlaw version of Woody that will return after his adventures away from his plastic pals.

Three New Toy Characters

While many familiar faces will make their grand return in Toy Story 5, there will also be some new additions to the long-running animated canon. Of course, fans have heard about the movie's primary villain, a new tablet named Lilypad (played by Anna Faris).

However, these new pieces of merch revealed several new characters set to arrive in the film. In one of the photos, three new toys can be seen standing side by side. These characters seem to be a blue plastic hippo, a version of the classic Speak & Spell, and a small purple camera.

According to leaks, the 'chatty hippo' is named Atlas and the camera Snappy. The name of the third character has not been listed, and who will play all three has not yet been revealed.

A Potential Filmic Inspiration

The last major spoiler hidden within these new merch leaks is a potential cinematic inspiration for the film. The last of these shirts is a play on the classic Clint Eastwood western The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, in which a gun-toting stranger teams up with a rough-and-tumble outlaw to take down a common threat.

The shirt itself features Woody, Buzz, and Jesse, all posing together with the text, "The Cowboy, the Ranger, and the Sheriff," splayed across it. This could be a potential indication of where Toy Story 5 will go, beyond just the cowboy elements present, thanks to characters like Woody and Jesse.

Perhaps, as the story unfolds, Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the toys (even some they might not get along with) must band together, forming a reluctant alliance to take on the villainous tablet, Lilypad (read more about Lilypad's role in Toy Story 5), in hopes of recapturing the attention of the child who owns them.