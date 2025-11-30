Here’s Why Zootopia 2 Is Having Historic Box Office Success In China

Zootopia 2's record-breaking start in China has quickly positioned it as one of the most surprising box office stories of the year. Its massive opening comes despite the overall hit-or-miss performance of Hollywood releases in the Chinese market this year. With the sequel outperforming expectations, fans and industry experts are searching for the reasons behind its historic success.

Zootopia 2 delivered a historic debut in China, earning $217.6 million across its first three days, marking the biggest opening weekend ever for a Hollywood film in the country and even surpassing Avengers: Infinity War.

It reached $271.8 million in five days, second only to Avengers: Endgame for the largest 5-day start, and it outperformed the entire Chinese run of 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water.

The sequel (which is getting rave reviews) quickly entered Hollywood's all-time top ten highest-grossing releases in China and set several additional records, including the biggest single-day opening for a Hollywood animated title.

Globally, it reached a record $556 million opening, $156 million from the United States, which is now the largest animated global debut ever and the fourth-largest global opening weekend in box office history. $1 billion is like a lock, which The Direct predicted in 2024, making it the second film that will reach that mark in 2025 (joining Lilo & Stitch).

Disney

The mass success is driven greatly by the Chinese box office, which has been in a state of flux during the 2020s. 2025 has been a huge year for the Chinese box office, but that mainly stems from its own release, Ne Zha 2, earning a record 1.8 billion in its home country alone.

For Hollywood releases, the Chinese box office has been unreliable and a struggle. Disney's other major brand, Marvel Studios, struggled mightily this year, with Captain America 4 earning $14.3 million, Thunderbolts* reaching $16 million, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps managing only $5.5 million.

Even Disney's other massive hit, Lilo & Stitch, only drew $25.2 million in China. To date, Universal's fourth Jurassic World film was the most successful Hollywood film in China, earning $79 million, which Zootopia 2 easily topped in a matter of days.

Why is Zootopia 2 Having Historic Box Office Success In China?

Disney

The second Zootopia, adding Ke Huy QUan to its cast, is having historic box office success in China for several reasons that build on a long-established love for the franchise. The first Zootopia became a massive hit in the country in 2016, earning $236 million and creating a lasting fanbase that has only grown over the past decade.

Disney then invested directly in that enthusiasm by opening Zootopia: Hot Pursuit at Shanghai Disneyland in 2023, which became the signature attraction of its Zootopia land. That connection deepened again in late 2025 with A Day in the Life of Zootopia, a China-produced collection of animated shorts designed specifically to build hype for local audiences.

All of this has helped the franchise maintain a unique level of goodwill in a market where most American films have struggled to gain traction in recent years.

Hollywood's box office presence in China has significantly weakened throughout the 2020s due to a variety of factors, including a growing emphasis on supporting its own domestic cinema.

This has led to the Chinese film industry expanding rapidly, which Hollywood executives had feared, with blockbusters like The Battle at Lake Changjin, Hi, Mom, and now Ne Zha 2 leading the box office.

Even as new restrictions and a decline in cultural influence have sidelined many American releases, Zootopia remains one of the few franchises with enough local affection to break through these obstacles, allowing Zootopia 2 to rise far above the difficulties facing other Hollywood titles.

How quickly can Disney CEO Bob Iger hit the green light button on a third? He previously put Zootopia 2 and Avatar: Fire and Ash at the forefront of the company's box office plans this year.