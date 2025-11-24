Disney Plus Celebrates Zootopia 2 Special Look Debut With New Trailer

Zootopia 2's new Disney+ Special Look took the spotlight in a hilarious new trailer, filled with animal parodies. Almost a decade ago, the Oscar-winning Zootopia (known in some territories as Zootropolis) arrived in theatres with its beloved world of animal icons, explored through the lens of aspiring cop bunny, Judy Hopps. The sequel will finally debut on Wednesday, November 26, with a new "make or break" case for Hops to solve alongside her sly fox partner, Nick Wilde, where they will go head-to-head with the slithering pit viper criminal, Gary De'Snake.

Disney+ celebrated the release of its Zootopia 2 Special Look with a new trailer narrated by Jason Bateman's Nick Wilde and hijacked by Gary De'Snake.

The trailer begins with Wilde logging into a Disney+ account shared with his ZPD partner, Judy Hopps, whose actress, Ginnifer Goodwin, recently responded to those shipping a romance between the fox-rabbit duo.

Disney

Hilariously, Wilde showcases Deersney+, highlighting its animal-themed offerings from Pigsar, Mammal Studios, Star Roars, Huluzoo, and Rat Geo. Those include the likes of Fantastic Fur, Ham-ilton, The Zimpsons, and The Pandalorian.

Disney

Meanwhile, Gary De'Snake grabs hold of the Zooptopia 2 sneak peek as the fox cop instructs viewers to "head over to Deersney+ to enjoy this special look."

Disney

Those who follow Wilde's instructions and watch Zooptopia 2's Disney+ exclusive Special Look will find a five-minute sneak peek from the 2025 sequel.

Fans will enjoy a new Zootopia 2 clip of Wilde and Hopps on an unauthorised undercover mission as a lovable family, trying to sneak past Inspector Snootley onto a shipping yard before beginning a high-speed chase.

Zootopia 2's hilarious Special Look trailer can be seen below:

When Will Zootopia 2 Be Released on Disney+?

As Zooptopia 2 is only just making its theatrical debut on Wednesday, November 26, its official Disney+ release date won't be announced for a while. However, looking back at the theatrical-to-streaming windows for other recent offerings from Disney Animation and Pixar may reveal a rough estimate.

Wish : November 22, 2023 - April 3, 2024 (133 days after theatrical)

: November 22, 2023 - April 3, 2024 (133 days after theatrical) Inside Out 2 : June 14, 2024 - September 25, 2024 (104 days after theatrical)

: June 14, 2024 - September 25, 2024 (104 days after theatrical) Moana 2 : November 27, 2024 - March 12, 2025 (105 days after theatrical)

: November 27, 2024 - March 12, 2025 (105 days after theatrical) Elio: June 20, 2025 - September 17, 2025 (89 days after theatrical)

Interestingly, the two movies with the significantly higher and lower streaming waits, Wish and Elio, are also the two originals that disappointed at the box office. Meanwhile, the franchise juggernauts of Moana 2 and Inside Out 2, which each grossed over $1 billion, landed closely at 105 and 104 days, respectively.

As Disney itself revealed high box office expectations for Zootopia 2 after the 2016 original joined the billion-dollar club, the second seems likely to be another much-needed animated win for the House of Mouse.

Therefore, Zootopia 2 will likely follow suit with that 104/105-day theatrical-to-streaming window, placing its Disney+ release around early to mid-March 2026.