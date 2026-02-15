5 Things the Next Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Must Include

Marketing for Avengers: Doomsday has begun a year out from its release, but the next trailer needs to address some things in the huge MCU movie. The Russo Brothers (Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame) are returning to direct Avengers: Doomsday, which is the first of another two-part event with Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027. Marvel Studios has already begun promoting Avengers: Doomsday, the MCU's biggest event since 2019's Endgame, which will start to cap off this latest saga of superhero storytelling.

Marvel's marketing strategy for Avengers: Doomsday has been interesting so far. Ahead of Avatar: Fire & Ash, Disney released four disparate teasers for the film, each focusing on different heroes: Thor, the X-Men, Steve Rogers, and the Fantastic Four with the Wakandans. Each teaser was just a bite-sized piece of the giant narrative (and cast) that Avengers: Doomsday is weaving, and it certainly left audiences wanting and wondering.

The logical next step in Avengers: Doomsday's marketing is a full trailer, which will likely be released in the summer, possibly at San Diego Comic-Con or ahead of Marvel's other big release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. When that trailer comes, there are a few things it needs to include.

Avengers: Doomsday's Full Trailer Must Include These Things

Doctor Doom

Marvel Studios

The major selling point of Avengers: Doomsday has been the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the MCU, this time as Victor von Doom. It was a twist first announced in grand style at Comic-Con in 2024, but Marvel has kept RDJ's role out of the spotlight since.

With Doctor Doom set to be the main focal point and nemesis of the next Avengers film, with a role rivalling that of Josh Brolin's Thanos, it's high time fans start getting to know him. Unlike Thanos, Doctor Doom has not been threaded through all of the Multiverse Saga, instead only appearing briefly at the end of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

When the next Avengers: Doomsday trailer arrives, it needs to give audiences some idea of who the big villain is that the Avengers are fighting this time around.

More Avengers

Marvel Studios

The teasers for Avengers: Doomsday so far have only dipped a toe into the vast pool of cast members in this movie. With over 20 different MCU stars appearing in the new Avengers film, the next trailer should include more of them.

This is particularly important as Marvel Studios hasn't really confirmed the shape of the Avengers team since Avengers: Endgame. With many of the original team members having departed since the battle with Thanos, the team seems to be in disarray, with different Avengers factions forming rather than uniting.

The Multiverse Saga has introduced many new prospective heroes to join the Avengers, such as Shang-Chi, the Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts/New Avengers, but the next trailer should establish a bit more of their dynamic with these new heroes involved and reveal the team's current state.

The Story

Marvel Studios

While there have been plenty of rumors and theories around what Avengers: Doomsday's story will be, the teasers so far have done little to explain what the movie is about.

Fans can expect it to draw somewhat on the Secret Wars comic book arc, particularly as this film will set things up for Avengers: Secret Wars, but with so many characters and competing storylines, it's hard to see exactly what shape the story will take.

The next Avengers: Doomsday trailer should give fans a sense of the movie's plot. Even if it follows a similar trajectory to Infinity War's first trailer, which simply established that Thanos was coming and his goal was to eliminate half of all life, revealing Doctor Doom's plan and motivations would still be a big step in clearing up some of the questions fans have about Avengers: Doomsday and its direction.

More Multiverse

Disney+

Avengers: Doomsday is one of the final films in the Multiverse Saga, yet up to this point, the Multiverse Saga hasn't always included a lot of Multiverse. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Loki, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps have been the main instalments focused on Multiversal plots, but Avengers: Doomsday still has a lot of work to do to tie all these concepts together coherently in the MCU.

Not to mention, the Multiverse has a lot of potential that the MCU could still mine. It seems to be doing that with the inclusion of the X-Men, but it would be good to learn more about the Multiverse's importance and see more of its potential in the next Avengers: Doomsday trailer.

The Countdown Mystery

Marvel

Each of Avengers: Doomsday's teaser trailers so far ended on a countdown timer, seemingly to the movie's release date. However, fans were quick to notice a hidden code in the Avengers teasers' countdown timer, and theories suggest it points to even more important moments from the MCU's history.

Marvel fans love a mystery, and this breadcrumbing of clues pertaining to Avengers: Doomsday's secrets is a genius way to keep them invested. The Russo Brothers have blatantly told fans to "pay attention" to each of Doomsday's trailers, as they contain hints at what's to come.

If this is the tactic Avengers: Doomsday wants to run with, it's important that it carries over into the next trailer and includes more essential clues toward the mystery being played out.