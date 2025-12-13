New Marvel Merch Reveals Possible First Look At Doctor Doom’s Magic Powers

The latest batch of Marvel merch may have just given fans their first look at Doctor Doom's magic powers as they will appear in the MCU. Doctor Doom is finally set to put his stamp on a Marvel Studios project in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, as he will not only take on Earth's Mightiest Heroes but several other super-powered teams from across the Marvel Multiverse, including Fox's X-Men characters and the recently introduced Fantastic Four.

Marvel may have just teased what Doom's powers could look like in the film with a new line of merch. A series of new Popmart vinyl figures was announced, focusing on various characters in their MCU-accurate looks. However, one of the names included in the lineup is Doctor Doom.

Doom's figure depicts the iconic comic book villain emerging from a purple portal, shooting what appears to be yellow, lightning-like magic from his hands, speckled with black spots.

This could very well be the first sneak peek at what the not-so-good Doctor's magic powers will look like in the 2026 Avengers movie. Doom's powerset in the film is described as a unique blend of "cutting-edge science and powerful magic," utilizing ruins like his appearances in the comics, along with various gadgets that he has invented himself.

Unlike Thanos, the central villain of the Infinity Saga, Doom has not yet been seen or heard from (outside of a brief behind-the-back shot in Fantastic Four: First Steps) in Marvel Studios' interconnected canon. This means Doomsday will have plenty of lifting to do when it comes to its central big bad, debuting not just his evil Multiverse-conquering plan but also the character's look and superhuman powers.

To this point, the only potential glimpse of Doom's look that Doomsday fans received came via posters featuring the character that appeared at various Disney expos throughout the year. However, none of these have featured the character using his signature powers.

Doctor Doom will make his grand MCU debut in next December's Avengers: Doomsday. The latest film from the Russo Brothers will mark the first part in a new saga-ending duology, which will end with 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars. Returning MCU actor Robert Downey Jr. will play the masked villain, trading in his Iron Man armor for Doctor Doom's chainlink and cloak. Doomsday comes to theaters on December 18, 2026.

When Will Fans Get a First Look at RDJ's Doctor Doom?

Doctor Doom's final look in the MCU remains a mystery, despite him being the central antagonist of a Saga-culminating Avengers film just over a year away. It is honestly shocking that fans have not been given more at this point, to get the hype train rolling for the franchise's next Thanos-level threat.

Sure, the promotional art featuring the character, which is only assumed to be his final movie design, has been fun, but seeing the iconic big bad in action will go a long way in drumming up excitement about the 2026 blockbuster.

Just think, a year out from Avengers: Infinity War, fans already had several appearances by Josh Brolin's Mad Titan Thanos to get them amped up for his impending Avengers appearance.

Luckily, it does not seem like it will be all that long before audiences are finally treated to a full-on Doctor Doom showcase. Rumors of an imminent Avengers: Doomsday trailer have been looming for months. While that first tease of the movie is said to be relatively short, it will almost surely focus heavily on Doom, finally giving fans the sneak peek at the iconic villain they have been craving.