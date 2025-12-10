Avengers Doomsday Trailer Release Gets Disappointing Update from Insider

The impending release of Avengers: Doomsday's first trailer may have been pushed back. The fifth Avengers movie is scheduled for release on December 18, 2026, and marketing is expected to begin for the film a year in advance. This means the first footage for Avengers: Doomsday (which is expected to be attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash) could arrive at any moment.

As fervor for the Avengers: Doomsday trailer release peaks, speculation has been that it may be released as soon as Thursday, December 11. This theory gained momentum after the Avengers: Doomsday trailer was rated in Korea, and Marvel Studios uploaded a private video to its YouTube channel. However, there is reason for fans to temper their expectations, as entertainment insider Grace Randolph posted that the Disney trailer is "no longer coming out tomorrow:"

"I just heard that Disney trailer, which wasn’t necessarily [Avengers: Doomsday] is no longer coming out tomorrow."

For a while, it seemed that the Avengers: Doomsday trailer release might be on Thursday, as it was thought that the looming Supergirl trailer release from DC Studios would take place on Wednesday, December 10. However, DC Studios has since confirmed Supergirl's trailer will be released on Thursday, so this seems a likely reason that Disney shifted its new trailer release to avoid any potential competition with DC's superhero film.

Randolph made sure to clarify that Disney's upcoming trailer isn't necessarily for Avengers: Doomsday, as the studio has plenty of other upcoming films on its slate that may be due for a trailer release.

One likely possibility is that Disney's new trailer was not for Star Wars' The Mandalorian & Grogu. The live-action film is scheduled for release in May 2026, and with the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash bringing crowds to cinemas, it might be the case that Disney wants to attach both its Marvel and Star Wars 2026 blockbusters to James Cameron's sci-fi epic.

Other possible Disney trailer launches include a full trailer for Toy Story 5, Pixar's major sequel scheduled for release in 2026. Disney released a teaser for Toy Story 5 on November 11 but has yet to release a full-length trailer. Alternatively, the slot might also have been reserved for Hexed, the next original Disney Animation feature to be released after Zootopia 2.

It has not been revealed when the unknown Disney trailer will be rescheduled, so for now, it's a mystery as to when fans will get to see it.

When Is Avengers: Doomsday’s First Trailer Most Likely To Be Released?

Marvel Studios

So, if Avengers: Doomsday's trailer is not being released on Thursday, when is it coming out?

The most likely scenario is that audiences will be able to see the Avengers: Doomsday trailer in cinemas with Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is set to release on December 19. The more uncertain question is whether Disney will release the trailer online ahead of Avatar 3 or wait until after its release to try to entice more fans into cinemas to watch the sci-fi epic.

Rumors suggest that Avengers: Doomsday's trailer may have a record-breaking runtime, as the shortest first trailer in Avengers franchise history. It seems then that this much-anticipated trailer may be more of a teaser and will not give away any spoilery details.

With Avengers: Doomsday's marketing campaign beginning so early ahead of the film's December 2026 release, it's unclear how much footage will be ready for a cinematic teaser. The focus may be on the reveal of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, an unseen element in the new Avengers film that fans are eager to see.