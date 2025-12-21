Avengers Doomsday: More Trailer Leaks Are Coming Soon - Here's When

Marvel Studios has new Avengers: Doomsday trailers coming to the big screen, the details of which are expected to leak online imminently. Now less than a year out from its theatrical debut, Marvel Studios is already rolling out the first look at what should be the biggest MCU outing in years. As these trailers are released, fans will quickly learn more about what the MCU has coming in 2026.

Marvel Studios has four unique Avengers: Doomsday trailers lined up to play in theaters ahead of showings of Disney's Avatar: Fire and Ash. The first of these trailers was prepared for Avatar 3's debut in theaters on Thursday, December 18, with three more reported to be released over the following three weeks, starting on December 25, 2025, January 1, 2026, and January 8, 2026.

The first trailer confirmed Chris Evans' long-awaited return to the MCU as Steve Rogers, as Steve drove up to the house he started occupying at the end of Avengers: Endgame. After looking at his old Captain America uniform, he is seen holding a newborn baby, confirming he will be a father in his 13th MCU movie appearance (his 12th as Steve Rogers).

This trailer was leaked online ahead of its first showings in theaters, first hitting the internet on Monday, December 15 - three days before its scheduled debut. Fans filmed the trailers on their phones and posted the blurry videos to various social media sites before Disney issued sweeping DMCA takedown notices, citing copyrighted material and having them removed.

Fans also already have an idea of what will happen in the second Doomsday trailer, the audio for which leaked online as early as December 16. This trailer will focus on Chris Hemsworth's Thor, the first actor officially confirmed for Doomsday's cast after Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. This trailer will reportedly show Thor asking his late father (Anthony Hopkins' Odin) to hear his plea to see the love of his life, Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, once more before he meets his end.

With this trailer expected to begin showing in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash for Christmas, the footage is expected to be leaked online sometime around Wednesday, December 24. However, fans could see the footage leak online (or audio or trailer descriptions) as early as Monday, December 22, if it follows the same trend as the trailer featuring Evans.

For the last two trailers, both of which will be released in January 2026, prevailing theories tease that Marvel is expected to focus one trailer on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom and the other on a general overview of the film. Those looks may leak online sometime around December 29-31, 2025, and January 5-7, 2026.

Avengers: Doomsday will be the third movie released in the MCU's Phase 6 slate and the fifth Avengers movie under Marvel Studios' watch. 27 stars are confirmed for this movie's cast, which will show the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more fighting to stop Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom from destroying the multiverse. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Will Avengers: Doomsday's Trailer Release Plan Work?

Marvel Studios

Early into Marvel's release plan for Avengers: Doomsday, the results have been a mixed bag. While some have lamented Marvel for seemingly using Evans' Steve Rogers as a failsafe to bring the MCU back to glory, the fan reactions captured in theaters are undeniable, as many have nothing but wild cheers and applause for Doomsday's first footage.

The next few weeks will be even more telling, as Hemsworth's Thor will take the spotlight before fans get a look at other major players in this epic crossover event. The real barometer may be when Marvel shows off the first look at Doomsday's legacy heroes, some of whom have not starred in a superhero project in the last decade or two.

With anywhere from five to seven minutes of footage expected to be shown between now and early January, this will only be the start of an extensive promotional tour. However, once this is over, there may be a lengthy amount of time before a classic full look at the movie is delivered to the public.

Considering this is the first Avengers film to be released in more than seven years, Marvel is sure to pull out all the stops in promoting it to give it the best chance of reaching its predecessors' level of success.