Avengers: Doomsday Will Include 1 Unnecessary Villain Team (Report)

According to a new report, Avengers: Doomsday will include one completely unnecessary supervillain team. The Russo Brothers' upcoming new Multiverse-faring Marvel movie is set to include several big-name superhero teams, including the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and (yes, even) X-Men. To this point, it was assumed the super-powered characters were teaming up to take down a solitary threat in Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, but that may not be the case.

New information seems to suggest that Downey's Victor Von Doom will lead a team of his own, something that has left fans flummoxed at the idea of. Who could be on this supervillain team remains unknown, but it could be an excuse to include even more clever Multiversal takes on MCU legacy actors.

In his latest Q&A with fans, Insider Alex Perez shared that Doom will have a team in Avengers: Doomsday that Perez has deemed unnecessary.

When asked about every team in the fifth Avengers film, the known scooper listed out several superhero squads, before adding "and Team Doom (although he doesn’t really need anyone)" to the end of his answer:

Q: "What are the teams and duos that fans can expect in 'Doomsday?'" A: "Well, there’s Sam’s Avengers, the New Avengers (with the Z), the Fantastic Four, Team Loki, & the X-Men. Oh, and Team Doom (although he doesn’t really need anyone)."

This is the first mention of a Doom-led team appearing in Doomsday, and it has left some fans a little confused. Why would a villain who can conquer the entire Marvel Multiverse need any help in supervillain endeavors?

In the comics, Doom has been known to team up with other big bads from time to time, but is more often depicted as a lone adversary with the power to take on an entire Avengers team if he wanted to.

Avengers: Doomsday marks Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU, this time trading in his role as Tony Stark/Iron Man for a Multiversal take on the terrifying Doctor Doom. The new film comes from Avengers: Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo and stars Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Patrick Stewart, and many more. Doomsday is due out in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Who Will Be on Doctor Doom's Supervillain Team?

Marvel Comics

If Doctor Doom is getting a supervillain team to take on the Avengers (even if he may not need one), it is likely for a very specific reason. Doom leading some villainous squad of antagonists is likey so that Doomsday can factor in a couple of other big-name big bads into its Multiversal story.

The film will already see returning actor Robert Downey Jr. return to the MCU as an otherworldly take on Doom. What if this Team Doom is made up of other returning Marvel Studios actors, playing various villains from across the Marvel Multiverse?

Names like Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson could join this new supervillain team, playing other well-known villains from Marvel Comics and putting a unique spin on this Avengers hero vs. villain story.

Then, maybe Avengers: Secret Wars could see the MCU Avengers recruiting Variants of Downey's Iron Man, Evans' Cap, and Johansson's Black Widow to square off against these villainous versions of themselves for a fight for Multiversal dominance.

It might sound out there, but at this point, the possibilities are endless for both Doomsday and Secret Wars.