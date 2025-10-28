The 7 MCU Superheroes Most Likely to Defeat Doctor Doom

Robert Downey Jr.'s (RDJ) Doctor Doom will be a powerful force at the end of the Multiverse Saga, but there are more than a handful of MCU characters he could lose to. At the end of 2026, Downey will officially reunite with Marvel Studios for the first time in over seven years, taking on the role of Victor Von Doom after his work as Tony Stark/Iron Man. Replacing Kang the Conqueror, he is now expected to be the MCU's new ultimate big bad after Thanos in the Infinity Saga.

Seven characters in (or expected to be in) Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars have a better chance than most at defeating RDJ's Doctor Doom. The next two Avengers films are expected to have the biggest comic book movie casts in history, with 27 actors already confirmed for roles in Doomsday. However, the expectation is that only a select few names will have a real shot at ending the fight against the iconic Fantastic Four adversary.

Marvel Studios will bring back the Avengers in Avengers: Doomsday, the third film in Phase 6 and the first Avengers movie since the Infinity Saga. Alongside dozens of supporting characters, the film will be focused on RDJ's Doctor Victor Von Doom and his undisclosed quest. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18, 2026.

7 MCU Heroes Who Could Beat Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom

Sam Wilson

Anthony Mackie

Considering that Captain America has been one of the biggest faces of Marvel Studios' entire run, it is no surprise that Sam Wilson could have a chance at landing the final blow against Doctor Doom. Having assembled his own team of heroes for Doomsday and following in Steve Rogers' footsteps, Anthony Mackie's former pararescueman is now one of the Avengers' most notable leaders.

Narratively, Captain America seems to be a natural fit as the one hero who could take down Doctor Doom, particularly since Sam Wilson does not have the gift of superpowers. After proving himself worthy of the Captain America mantle, seeing him defeat a scientist and supervillain as powerful as Doom would inspire untold levels of hope for the Avengers and the MCU's civilian population as well. Although specific plot details are still unknown, this moment would cement Sam Wilson as one of the biggest names in superhero movie history.

Reed Richards

Pedro Pascal

Coming into the MCU in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards will instantly be a force to be reckoned with. Regarded in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as "the smartest man alive," Pascal's hero is expected to put that same level of genius on display in both Avengers movies.

Reed makes the perfect candidate to end Doom's reign of terror due to their noted rivalry in the comics, which ties them closely together from start to finish. It is also still possible that Downey's Doom comes from the same universe as the MCU's Fantastic Four, adding another level of emotion if Galactus demolishes that universe's Earth. Regardless of the specifics, many eagerly wait to see how this rivalry comes to life under the MCU umbrella.

Sue Storm

Vanessa Kirby

Just like her superpowered husband, Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm is set to take the MCU by...storm, making her long-awaited Marvel Studios debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. As the team's leader for the first time in any live-action adaptation, some already wonder if Sue's in for a defining moment as the character to end Doom's reign of terror.

For as brilliant as Reed is, Sue is actually recognized as the Fantastic Four's most powerful hero, courtesy of her force fields, invisibility, and more. She also has almost as close of a relationship with Doom in most media as Reed does, with the potential to drive emotional stakes higher if Doom threatens Reed's life in Doomsday and/or Secret Wars.

Thor

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth, one of two actors to star in all five Avengers films, is on his way back to the MCU to play a role in Avengers: Doomsday. Holding an important place as one of the original six Avengers, not all of whom have continued into new stories past the Infinity Saga, Hemsworth will have generations of MCU fans wondering what his fate will be after the next two Avengers films.

Rumors hint that Thor may not make it out of one of the next two movies alive, meaning he could be an intriguing choice to be Doom's final opponent before death. This could end up with both of them going down against each other, giving Thor a hero's sacrifice to save the rest of the Avengers. Combine that with Thor being one of Tony Stark's oldest Avengers friends, killing someone who looks so much like Tony would make for quite an emotional moment.

Doctor Strange

Benedict Cumberbatch

After some minor confusion, Benedict Cumberbatch is now expected to play a role in both of the next two Avengers films, bringing back one of the MCU's most powerful characters in Doctor Stephen Strange. While Strange only first came into the MCU in Phase 3, he quickly became an integral part of the greater story, becoming notable for his relationship/rivalry with Tony Stark.

In Avengers: Endgame, Strange and Tony are connected for good when Strange pushes Tony to go for the final attack on Thanos, which ends in Tony being killed by the energy of the Infinity Gauntlet. Strange may be put in a similar bind in the fight against Doom, possibly leaving him with no other choice than to deliver the final blow again to somebody who resembles his fallen colleague.

Loki

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston will make MCU history as one of only four characters (as of writing) to appear in all five Phases of stories, now being confirmed for a role in Avengers: Doomsday. When fans last saw Hiddleston's Loki, he had taken over the responsibility of holding the strands of the Sacred Timeline together, now operating under the mantle of the God of Stories.

While Loki's role in Doomsday is still unknown, Hiddleston has come full circle and become something of a hero in the MCU, marking a stark change from his villainous nature through most of the Infinity Saga. Seeing the former God of Mischief defeat Doom could make for one of history's most dramatic heel turn arcs after Downey's Tony Stark led the heroic side of the fight against Hiddleston's Loki many years before.

Spider-Man

Tom Holland

Although Tom Holland is not yet confirmed for either Avengers movie, rumors indicate he will bring Spider-Man into both movies alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes. While there is still plenty of mystery surrounding his appearances in these movies in relation to his fourth solo movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, most hope to see him swinging into action for the fight against Doctor Doom.

Spider-Man has been on fans' wishlists as an option to take out Doom since Downey was cast, largely looking at his deep and memorable relationship with Tony Stark. While the expectation is that Spidey will be thrown for a loop seeing Tony's face on a different person, a move like this would show plenty of maturity from the hero in his journey after sacrificing his own identity in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Of the options on this list to beat Doom for good, this would almost certainly bring the most emotion out of fans.