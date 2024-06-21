Marvel's Avengers 5: Benedict Cumberbatch Gives Exciting Production Update

In a new video, Benedict Cumberbatch gave a production update about Avengers 5 that is particularly exciting given the lack of information fans have on the upcoming movie.

Doctor Strange Actor Gives Avengers 5 Update

In a video reflecting on his past roles for the Still Watching Netflix YouTube channel, Benedict Cumberbatch not only once again confirmed his involvement in the next Avengers movie but also revealed a window for when it will begin filming.

At timecode 4:10 in the video, Cumberbatch talks about how he is "very much looking forward" to playing Doctor Strange again in Avengers 5.

He revealed that he will be working on the movie "next year:"

"I'm very much looking forward to Avengers next year, which is cooking up a storm."

This story is still developing. Please check back for updates!

