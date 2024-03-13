Disney Confirms Avengers 5 Title Change Reports Following Jonathan Majors Firing

After parting ways with Jonathan Majors, Disney has officially abandoned the title of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Following the Kang the Conqueror star's March 2023 arrest, the big question amongst fans and within the industry was how Marvel Studios would handle the lynchpin villain and the MCU's next Avengers film.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Will Be Renamed

Disney is officially referring to the next Avengers film with an Avengers 5 placeholder instead of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, confirming a February claim from The Hollywood Reporter (THR) that the 2026 film will be renamed

This first official instance of Disney utilizing Avengers 5 as a placeholder - instead of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in full - was in the company's latest investors' presentation (via Boardwalk Times):

Disney's Avengers movie release timeline
Disney

According to the original THR report, Marvel Studios is rewriting the upcoming Avengers film, which will either scale down Kang's presence or remove him entirely. 

Also, while Disney didn't drop Majors until his conviction, sources claim Marvel Studios was already moving away from the time-traveling Kang in the wake of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's poor reception. 

What Is Avengers 5's New Title? 

Neither Disney nor Marvel Studios have confirmed or even indicated what Avengers 5's new title could be. 

While Majors' legal woes certainly threw a wrench into the MCU's Multiversal narrative, it's important to note that Marvel Studios has been undergoing a massive retooling following Disney CEO Bob Iger's return and a string of poorly performing projects. 

Therefore, Avengers 5's new title could reflect a whole new direction, not just Kang's newly minimized role. 

Fans should get an idea of Marvel Studios' vision of a Kang-less MCU once Deadpool & Wolverine, Captain America: Brave New World, and The Fantastic Four make their debuts. 

As for the reveal of Avengers 5's new name, the earliest the MCU base should expect an announcement is likely at D23 this August. 

Avengers 5 is currently set to release on May 1, 2026.

