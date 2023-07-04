Benedict Cumberbatch Announces Marvel Return for Upcoming MCU Movie

Benedict Cumberbatch announced a piece of important news about his Marvel return.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ post-credits scene teased a significant role moving forward for the titular sorcerer, with Cumberbatch noting that it sets him up for "a really exciting [MCU] future."

It is unknown if the actor's comments allude to Doctor Strange 3, but the actor did confirm that he would "love to do another one," citing the fact that there is still "so much more to explore" with the character.

Benedict Cumberbatch Shares Exciting Marvel News

Marvel

Speaking as a guest in the JW3 Speaker Series, MCU star Benedict Cumberbatch confirmed that he will return as Doctor Strange to film scenes for an upcoming Marvel film that is set to start filming "next year:"

"There are some Marvel capers in the making next year."

It's possible that Cumberbatch is likely referring to filming for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but the movie's recent delay may hint that this may not be the case anymore.

As for Doctor Strange 3, Marvel Studios has yet to announce the threequel for development.

Where Will Doctor Strange Return?

Aside from Avengers 5 and Doctor Strange 3, another potential MCU project where Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange could appear is Fantastic Four.

Bringing Doctor Strange into the fold in Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four project makes sense even if it is a cameo, considering he already had a firsthand encounter with John Krasinski's Reed Richards from Earth-838.

It is unknown if filming for Blade will resume this year, but there's a good chance that it could be pushed to 2024 due to the ongoing writers' strike by the Writer's Guild of America (WGA).

Although Blade is more of a standalone feature for Marvel Studios, it's possible that Strange could appear in the film's post-credits scene to potentially set up another exciting team from the comics: the Midnight Suns.

Whatever the case, there's no denying that Doctor Strange is an integral part of the MCU's Multiverse Saga.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is streaming on Disney+.