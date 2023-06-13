Mahershala Ali's Blade Release Date Suffers Another Delay

By Aeron Mer Eclarinal Posted:
Mahershala Ali Blade

Disney announced a new release date for Mahershala Ali's Blade, confirming its latest delay. 

Marvel Studios confirmed Blade's development during San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. However, the upcoming MCU movie suffered numerous delays in the past years. 

The first delay came in October 2022, with Marvel Studios shifting its release date from November 2023 to September 2024. This came after production delays and a script overhaul following the hiring of a new director

Marvel Studios' Blade Gets New Release Date

Marhershala Ali, Blade
Marvel

As per Disney, Marvel Studios' Blade has been delayed from its original September 6, 2024 release date to February 14, 2025. 

After the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the production of the Mahershala Ali-led film, Blade's filming start was pushed back due to the departure of its original director in September 2022

A past rumor claimed that production began last May 30, but the ongoing writer's strike affected that start date after it was reported that pre-production was shut down

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

