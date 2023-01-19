Marvel's Blade Reboot Gets New Start Date Amid Production Issues

Marvel Studios’ Blade received a new start date following behind-the-scenes frustrations that resulted in an overhaul of its script and production.

Originally, the Mahershala Ali-led film was set to start filming last Fall. However, that never happened.

Instead, production was delayed until later this year, and the movie’s release was pushed until Fall 2024.

To top it all off, the project even got itself a different director in Yann Demange and entirely new writers.

Now, it’s been revealed when fans might expect to see the film start back up then.

When Will Marvel's Blade Start Filming?

Marvel

According to industry insider Daniel Richtman, the upcoming Blade movie from Marvel Studios is aiming to start production on May 30.

Originally, the MCU project was set to start rolling cameras last November. However, Marvel Studios made some big changes behind the scenes, which resulted in production being delayed, and the movie’s release date being pushed back by ten months.

Previously, it was rumored that Blade would be starting back up in January, but it would seem that clearly isn't the case any longer.

Has Blade Changed for the Better?

Fingers crossed that Marvel Studios has been able to turn things around behind the scenes for Blade.

All of the delays and changes got fans worried about what the project will end up looking like. According to sources, the previous script was seriously lackluster and included two highly disappointing key action sequences.

For those worried all of this turmoil could lead to Mahershala Ali leaving the project, thankfully, that’s not going to happen. In fact, the actor was supposedly highly involved in the search for new writers and a fresh director.

Though, at the time of all these changes, reports did mention that the actor himself was highly “frustrated” by how things were going.

Hopefully, the beginning of production sticks this time around, and Marvel Studios can finally get to work delivering the Blade film that fans want.

Blade is set to hit theaters on September 6, 2024.