Marvel Star Reflects On What Went Wrong With Shelved MCU Movie

Marvel star Delroy Lindo, who was cast in the MCU's Blade movie, touched on how things fell apart for the highly anticipated solo film.

While Lindo was first cast for an undisclosed role in Blade in November 2021, the movie still remains a low point when discussing the MCU's future. First announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, the titular vampire hunter seems to be further away than ever from making his true debut alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Going through multiple directors, writers, and release dates, Blade has seemingly been shelved with no signs pointing to whether it will ever become a reality.

Blade's Delroy Lindo Speaks on the MCU Film Going "Off the Rails"

Delroy Lindo

Speaking with ComicBook, Delroy Lindo touched on the MCU's Blade movie, specifically the troubles it has had going into production for Marvel Studios.

Initially, when he was approached by Marvel, Lindo noted the studio being "really interested in [his] input" as the environment felt "very inclusive." While he was excited to see what was coming together, he admitted that everything "went off the rails" as the process pushed forward:

"When Marvel came to me, they seemed to be really interested in my input. And in the various conversations I had with producers, the writer, the director at the time, it was all leading into being very inclusive. It was really exciting conceptually, but it was also exciting in terms of the character that was going to form. And then, for whatever reason, it just went off the rails."

While Marvel Studios has not officially canceled Blade, it currently sits without a release date, director, or writer.

Will Marvel Studios Ever Get Blade off the Ground?

Marvel Studios

Fans have known Blade was in the works for Marvel Studios since San Diego Comic-Con 2019, with Mahershala Ali attached to the role ever since. However, with every positive update on the movie over the years, new information seems to push the movie's release further back.

For the time being, if Blade is to ever be made, it would likely be part of Marvel Studios' Phase 7 slate after the Multiverse Saga ends in 2026. Unfortunately, Marvel appears no closer to starting production on it now than when it was first announced six years ago.

Another rumor from scooper Daniel Richtman hinted that Marvel will make a decision on canceling both Blade and Armor Wars sometime in the next few months.

Adding to the complications in this matter is Wesley Snipes' return as Blade in Deadpool & Wolverine, which came to rave reviews as the film dominated the box office. With fans hoping for the Earth-616 Blade to arrive sooner rather than later, the character remains in flux and leaves the fandom anxious to see what happens.