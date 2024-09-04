2 Upcoming MCU Movies Now In Danger of Cancellation (Report)

According to a new rumor, two upcoming MCU movies could be in danger of cancellation.

When it comes to the recent MCU, there has never actually been a project that was announced and cancelled entirely. The two that have come closest are Captain America and the Serpent Society and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Yes, the projects were cancelled and the stories those movies were meant to tell were scrapped. Still, they were replaced by a different film of the same franchise (Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Doomsday respectively). Even though the initial titles were cancelled, there still was a third Captain America movie, and there will still be a fifth Avengers movie.

There have been others with minor name changes or story shifts over the years, but there has been nothing that has been officially announced by Marvel (not simply rumored or reported) to be fully cancelled, so far.

Two MCU Projects Could Get Cancelled

Marvel Studios

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Marvel is reportedly deciding about potentially cancelling Armor Wars or Blade (or both) over the next few months.

This is all unofficial, and no named source is given, so the truth of this claim cannot be determined just yet, but he did report that "a final decision on the fate of Armor Wars and Blade is expected in the coming months:"

"As for Marvel, they have at least five live action series in development. I also hear a final decision on the fate of 'Armor Wars' and 'Blade' is expected in the coming months."

Both projects have been set up (to some extent) in recent MCU projects (Blade's voice in Eternals and the unfinished story of Rhodey being a Skrull from Secret Invasion), but that narrative table-setting could fairly easily be taken care of within other projects if need be.

How Likely Is a Blade or Armor Wars Cancellation?

If this news had come even just a couple of months ago, the Blade side of it would make far more sense than it does right now. For years, the movie has struggled through development, and it has been postponed multiple times.

Over the previous few weeks, though, that has changed. A joke about the movie's production challenges and delays made its way into Deadpool & Wolverine, though the nature of the joke makes it able to be interpreted as good or bad news for the movie.

Just this week, though, Brad Winderbaum, the Head of Streaming for Marvel Studios, said the horror elements in the upcoming show Agatha All Along will not resemble the horror elements of Blade, indicating the project is still going forward.

Armor Wars, on the other hand, has seen no updates since the end of Secret Invasion, when director Ali Selim confirmed that the show did set up the Armor Wars movie. Even then, though, the movie had seen a lot of change since its initial announcement as a Disney+ series.

The show-turned-movie continues to be ignored on all official MCU release timelines, so this possible cancellation would not come out of nowhere.

Reportedly, a decision on whether Blade and/or Armor Wars will be cancelled could be made in the coming months.