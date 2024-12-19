MCU: First Look at Vanessa Kirby's Invisible Woman Using Her Powers (Photo)

Vanessa Kirby's Invisible Woman powers from The Fantastic Four: First Steps were teased visually for the first time.

Vanessa Kirby's Invisible Woman Teased in New MCU Image

A new promotional image for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps teased how the MCU's Invisible Woman's powers will look behind star Vanessa Kirby.

Shown on exclusive stickers from the Disney Celebra Christmas concert in Argentina (via Instagram user @elreportedehoy) was a full look at the four stars portraying the Fantastic Four.

Marvel Studios

On the right side is Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, who is holding up her hand as a circular shield of energy emanates from her fingertips. She is also seen in what is presumed to be her full Fantastic Four costume, complete with a blue "4" on her chest.

Marvel Studios

The image quite accurately replicates what fans have seen from the Invisible Woman through her years in Marvel Comics. Along with the obvious invisibility powers, she is known for being able to conjure blasts of energy and shields from her hands, which she can manipulate into any number of shapes.

Marvel Comics

Fans saw the first look at Kirby and co-star Pedro Pascal in costume from images taken during a set visit in mid-October.

This marks the first look at any of the MCU's Fantastic Four using their powers before their solo film is released in July 2025, including Johnny Storm flaming on and Ben Grimm's Thing donning his super-powered uniform.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!