2025 Fantastic Four Movie Reveals Exciting New Footage at D23 Brazil

Marvel Studios debuted new footage from 2025's The Fantastic Four: First Steps at its recent D23 Brazil event.

The first trailer for the MCU's Fantastic Four reboot dropped in July at San Diego Comic-Con, showcasing Marvel's First Family in their retro-future alternate world.

Marvel Studios

Fans in attendance at Disney's D23 Brazil event on Saturday, November 9, got the chance to take in an extended teaser for The Fantastic Four, showing little bits of footage along with several small glimpses of the film's stars in full costume.

The trailer itself was very similar to that of the one show at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year; however, it was extended by several seconds, offering attendees a bit of an exclusive sneak peek at the MCU blockbuster.

The biggest differences from the Comic-Con tone piece came later in the trailer, including glimpses of small children as well as members of the press looking on as the Fantastic Four launch into space in their reflective neo-futurist rocket.

Everyone in these new shots looks appropriately 1960, with some of the press sporting newsboy caps as well as traditional tweed suits, all snapping photos of the launch into orbit.

The children of this alternate Earth also seem to look period-appropriate, wearing brightly colored dresses and collared shirts. The kids are seen running through the street with several adults, all so they can crowd around a window (assumed to be an electronics store) to watch the launch on TV.

Also included in the new footage is a shot of the Fantastic Four numeral logo on what seems to be the rocket's launch device, seen just before it jets off into pace. It seems to be on a clean white background with a sort of navy color for the number four.

A minute change fans may have missed comes earlier in the trailer, as Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards described sitting down for family dinner with his team at least once a week. While in the Comic-Con footage, he said dinner starts at eight on the dot, which has been changed to seven in the new version of the teaser.

Why something as small as the time this Fantastic Four team eats their Sunday roast was changed is anyone's guess. But it is just one of the minute details that was altered for D23.

For a full second-by-second breakdown of the D23 teaser, see below:

The trailer opens with Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards giving a science lecture about the concept of parallel Earths existing "on different dimensional planes," immediately hinting at the movie's Multiversal ties.

While Reed may be trying to teach a class of children about the science of the Multiverse, they have little interest in such complex matters as he followed his explanation with, "Who wants to see a big explosion?"

Throughout the trailer, the Fantastic Four are preparing for a space mission, seemingly before receiving their super-powered transformation as Ebon Mass-Bachrach's Ben Grimm is yet to become The Thing.

Speaking of Grimm, the trailer sees him being photographed alongside Richards, who praises him as "the best pilot in the world," which he agrees with and adds how he is "the best looking" as well.

Fans also catch a glimpse at the flying Fantasticar (which was briefly featured in Deadpool & Wolverine) in action. The retro-futuristic vehicle takes inspiration from The Jetsons and is inspired by an old Cadillac, with the team expected to use the car to get between missions.

Adding to the family-focussed elements of The Fantastic Four, the team can be seen dressed up in classy attire as Reed announces, "We may a point to have family dinner once a week. Saturday at 7. No matter what."

At one point, the superhero family is shown approaching a retro-futuristic building in their blue and white space suits, which may mark their approach to the launch.

The Fantastic Four are expected to be portrayed as celebrity superheroes in their universe. As such, the team appears in a "Let's Make A Love Match" dating game, where silhouettes of each of the team's male members are shown.

Following the reveal of Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm, his sister Sue (played by Vanessa Kirby) announces to the camera, "Ladies, he is very single," hinting at the famous playboy nature of the fiery hero.

As the Fantastic Four launch into space in their high-tech rocket, the world gathers to watch, with children flocking to TVs in windows to watch the take-off unfold while others gather to view it in person (as shown in early set photos that surfaced in August).

Before The Fantastic Four: First Steps logo comes onto screens, viewers get to see this historic rocket launch take place in explosive fashion.

Finally, D23 Brazil attendees caught a peak at Ralph Ineson's giant Galactus, crouching to peer his eyes through the window of what may have speculated is the Baxter Building.

When Will Fantastic Four's First Trailer Release Online?

Marvel Studios unveiled the cast for The Fantastic Four in February 2024 on Valentine's Day, presumably due to the movie's familial connections. As such, Marvel Studios could follow this pattern further into the reboot movie's marketing, dropping a trailer around Thanksgiving or Christmas.

Studio president Kevin Feige confirmed at D23 Brazil on November 9 (via Discussing Film) that production will wrap in a few weeks. With filming still incomplete, a Thanksgiving trailer seems unlikely, but a December release closer to Christmas, several weeks after filming concludes, could be a possibility.

Looking at Marvel Studios' other 2025 movies, Captain America 4 and Thunderbolts dropped their first trailers 217 and 221 days before release, respectively. This rough 220-day window compared to The Fantastic Four's July 25 date would place its first trailer in December, further supporting a holiday release.

Next month, from December 5 to 8, the CCXP convention will be held in São Paulo, Brazil, where studios promote their upcoming movies. As Disney will likely have a presence at the event, as it has in past years, perhaps this could be the site of The Fantastic Four's first trailer release.

At the latest, fans should expect to catch The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer online in February, as Disney and Marvel Studios spotlight their latest offerings during the Superbowl LIX commercials.

As the Superbowl will take place just days before Captain America: Brave New World releases and a few months before Thunderbolts and The Fantastic Four, the MCU could showcase its entire 2025 movie roster during the event.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25, 2025.