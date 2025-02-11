Did Fantastic Four Trailer Secretly Edit Out Invisible Woman's Pregnancy?

The trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps may have indicated that Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm (aka the Invisible Woman) will be pregnant in the movie. However, it was not made obvious.

The Fantastic Four could be the most anticipated MCU release since Avengers: Endgame. The official trailer for the upcoming film especially points to that as it already broke franchise viewership records.

While the trailer didn't reveal many groundbreaking details, some believe that it tried to hide something that would be extremely important to the future of the MCU.

Is Sue Storm Pregnant in the Fantastic Four Trailer?

Marvel Studios

In the official trailer that was released for The Fantastic Four: First Steps some fans have pointed out that it appears as though Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm is pregnant due to the way she is walking, most notably at the beginning of the footage.

When the trailer starts, viewers are introduced to Kirby's version of Sue as well as Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards as they are welcoming someone to the Baxter Building.

As Sue is walking around the Baxter Building, some fans have pointed out that it seems as though she is walking with a bit of a waddle as those who are pregnant often do. Her legs can be seen almost moving a bit outward as she walks.

Marvel Studios

However, she clearly does not appear to have a pregnant stomach, leading some to theorize that Marvel Studios edited it out so that it didn't give away such an important plot point.

This would not be the first time Marvel Studios edited something important out of trailer footage.

For example, many will remember that the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home did not include Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire in the shot where the three fought the Lizard, Electro, and Sandman.

In one trailer there was even a phantom kick to Lizard's head where Lizard's body still moved from the kick but Andrew Garfield had been edited out.

It is also worth noting that the Avengers: Infinity War trailer was heavily edited, specifically in the scenes from Wakanda. In that movie, Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner was in the Hulkbuster armor during the battle, but in the trailer, he appeared as the version of the Hulk that was seen at the beginning of the film and in Thor: Ragnarok.

So, it is possible that Sue Storm is pregnant in Fantastic Four, and Marvel Studios has just edited her stomach so that it doesn't show a baby bump at all.

It is also worth noting that rumors have been swirling for a while now that Reed and Sue's son, Franklin Richards, will appear in both The Fantastic Four and Avengers: Doomsday.

Sue's potential pregnancy isn't the only detail from the film fans have noticed from the trailer, as another about Johnny Storm has been a topic of discussion amongst the fandom since the footage was released.

Watch the full Fantastic Four trailer below to see for yourself if you think Sue is pregnant below:

Who Is Franklin Richards?

Marvel

If Sue truly is pregnant in The Fantastic Four (read more about the upcoming movie's synopsis here), fans will quickly be introduced to one of the most powerful characters in Marvel history – Franklin Richards.

In the comics, Franklin was able to warp reality and had powers that could only be compared to that of a god. One of his most notable acts was restoring the Multiverse after it collapsed, which could potentially happen in the MCU since the franchise is in the midst of the Multiverse Saga.

It is important to note that Franklin was extremely powerful at an early age. Unlike most superheroes, it didn't take him a long time to grow into his powers and use them in full, so even if he is born in The Fantastic Four, it likely wouldn't be long before his powers were explored on-screen.

It is also worth pointing out that there could be a decent time jump between Fantastic Four and Avengers: Doomsday, so if Franklin does appear in the latter, he could be old enough to fully have control over his powers.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released in theaters on July 25.