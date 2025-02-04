The first synopsis for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been revealed by Marvel, with a grave warning regarding Galactus.

Marvel’s legendary First Family will at long last enter the MCU in July’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps! Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm will make their much-awaited debut in a feature film that will see the team square off against the nigh-unstoppable Galactus.

Galactus’ Hunger Comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel Studios

Along with Tuesday, February 4’s blockbuster teaser trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel Studios also put out the synopsis for the movie.

The plot description (via The Walt Disney Company) sets the stage by naming the four actors that make up the principal cast, along with Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer. Ralph Ineson as Galactus is listed along with confirmation of what brings the two-horned, flyin’ purple planet eater to the Fantastic Four’s world:

“Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family — Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.”

Marvel Studios

Indeed, Galactus will attempt to do what he does best and “devour the entire planet and everyone on it”. Of course, it will be up to the Fantastic Four to stop him, but this is the first time Marvel has specifically mentioned that Galactus wants to consume Earth in the film, however much of a given for devoted fans that may be.

Galactus’ Presence Creates ‘Very Personal’ Problem for the Fantastic Four

Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds will sport a comic-accurate design (eat your heart out, cloud Galactus from 2007) but curiously, the synopsis indicates that something “very personal” will complicate his arrival for the team.

Marvel

Now, it could simply be normal interfamily strife that brings forth this personal issue. Perhaps the Four don’t agree with how best to deal with Galactus. But it is likely something more.

It might be that the Human Torch, who has traditionally been very... eager to date, develops feelings for Shalla-Bal aka, The Silver Surfer. Shalla-Bal has one job, narrative-wise: She is the Herald Of Galactus, meant to notify any planet that Galactus wishes to munch on that her boss is on his way.

If Johnny were to fall in love with a being that is only present to signal planetary destruction, it might not sit too well with Reed, Ben, and Sue.

Another possibility is that one of the members of the FF could be harboring a secret regarding Galacus that they have neglected to share with the rest of the class (Reed could have hidden his knowledge of Galactus’ existence). This would potentially create feelings of shock and betrayal that drive a wedge between the First Family.

Whatever the case may be, though, the Fantastic Four’s bond has always been stronger than those who seek to destroy it. Even if the team does fracture, viewers can rest assured that they’ll rally and come back together in the nick of time.

Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25. Read about the cast and characters of Fantastic Four here.