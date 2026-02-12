MCU: 5 Most-Anticipated Hero vs. Villain Matchups of 2026

Marvel Studios has a banner year ahead of it in 2026, with multiple corners of the franchise delivering long-awaited confrontations that fans have anticipated for years. Between longtime rivalries, classic conflicts, and multiversal shockers, 2026 will bring thrilling hero-vs-villain dynamics to the big and small screens.

Rather than random punch-ups, these matchups all tap directly into character history and emotions while also setting the tone for where the MCU is headed next. From buzzy Disney+ series to theatrical event films, here are the five hero-villain battles generating the most buzz heading into 2026.

2026 Hero & Villain Battles in the MCU

Vision & Ultron – VisionQuest

Marvel Studios

Few MCU rivalries are as philosophically loaded as Vision and Ultron, which makes their reunion in VisionQuest especially compelling. Vision was literally born from Ultron’s original design, making this less of a rematch and more of a reckoning.

Early footage from New York Comic-Con already confirmed that Ultron is back in some form, marking the villain’s first on-screen appearance since Avengers: Age of Ultron. With Vision still grappling with fractured memories and identity after WandaVision, this series is perfectly positioned to explore an evolved dynamic between the two. If it can do so while raising existential questions about artificial intelligence and purpose, even better.

Spider-Man vs. Venom – Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

Marvel Animation

Marvel Animation is finally delivering one of the most iconic rivalries in comic book history. Season 2 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is bringing Venom and other villains into the mix, and the animated format may be the perfect place to let this rivalry breathe.

In the comics, Venom’s entire origin is rooted in rejection. The symbiote first bonds with Peter, amplifying his strength, confidence, and aggression before being cast aside once Spider-Man realizes the cost. That abandonment is what ultimately drives the alien toward Eddie Brock, a host who shares the same resentment and sense of personal ruin tied directly to Spider-Man.

The symbiote will likely have a different origin in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. That said, the animated format could give Marvel the freedom to lean into any brutal or psychological elements. With Season 2 teased as "more tragic" than its predecessor, it's possible Venom’s arrival will test Peter’s morality with lethal consequences.

X-Men vs. Apocalypse – X-Men ’97 Season 2

Marvel Animation

Season 2 of X-Men ’97 isn’t wasting any time when it comes to its next big bad. The upcoming season of the animated series will continue on with Apocalypse, the iconic adversary teased in Season 1.

Also known as En Sabah Nur, Apocalypse is the embodiment of mutant survival-of-the-fittest ideology with a god complex. Pitting him against the X-Men is always about more than winning a fight; it’s about rejecting his worldview.

The revival series has already proven it can handle emotionally heavy material, and Apocalypse’s arrival gives the show a chance to explore mutant destiny, power imbalance, and sacrifice on a massive scale. Expect brutal action, high tragedy, and moments that leave fans staring at the screen in silence.

Spider-Man vs. Scorpion – Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is shaping up to be a grounded yet dangerous chapter for Tom Holland’s web-slinger, and Scorpion looks ready to finally take center stage.

Mac Gargan has been lurking in the MCU since Spider-Man: Homecoming, and this film is poised to pay off that long setup. While Peter contended with multiversal foes in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Scorpion represents a more street-level threat. He’s brutal, relentless, and obsessed with tearing Spider-Man down.

Reports also suggest the film will feature multiple villains, creating a pressure-cooker environment where Peter is constantly on the defensive. That kind of chaos is exactly what a “brand new day” for Spider-Man should feel like.

The Avengers vs. Doctor Doom – Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

If 2026 has a main event, this is it. Avengers: Doomsday is bringing Marvel’s First Family–level threat straight to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, and Doctor Doom is expected to arrive with a terrifying edge.

Unlike Thanos, Doom doesn’t rely solely on brute force. He’s a master strategist, technologist, sorcerer, and ruler—someone who can outthink the Avengers as easily as he can overpower them. The supervillain bearing Tony Stark’s face is almost certain to deliver emotionally charged moments for the Avengers, especially those who knew Stark personally.

This matchup isn’t just about our heroes’ survival. It’s about the fate of the world. With whispers of a franchise reboot post-Secret Wars in 2027, it stands to reason that the conflict with Doom will reshape the entire MCU as we know it. What that world looks like will likely depend on what Doom accomplishes, and that makes him the most dangerous kind of enemy the Avengers have ever faced.