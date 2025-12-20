Marvel Studios Confirms 9 Major Marvel Villains Will Return In 2026

Marvel fans have much to look forward to in 2026, as Marvel Studios officially confirmed that nine major villains will return in several upcoming Disney+ series. The news was revealed during the Marvel Animation and Marvel Television panel at New York Comic-Con (NYCC) 2025, where the studio showcased new footage and details from VisionQuest, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, X-Men '97 Season 2, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2.

Marvel Studios' 2026 Disney+ lineup is shaping up to be one of its most ambitious yet, with an impressive mix of live-action and animated projects. The year will kick off with Wonder Man in January, followed by Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 in March. It will then continue through X-Men '97 Season 2 in the summer, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 in the fall, and VisionQuest later in the year.

Even Jon Bernthal's Punisher is expected to make a brutal return in a Special Presentation, either ahead of or after his big-screen debut in Spider-Man 4 in July. But beyond the new heroes and stories, 2026 will also mark the return of several iconic MCU villains, some fan-favorite adversaries, and others long absent.

9 Major Villains MCU Villains in 2026

Ultron

Marvel Studios

One of the most exciting villain confirmations from NYCC 2025 was James Spader's return as Ultron in VisionQuest. Showrunner Terry Matalas revealed during a recent interview that Ultron and Vision will serve as the series' "core dynamic."

This marks Spader’s first live-action MCU appearance since 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, and the actor is reportedly set to appear in both robotic and human form.

VisionQuest will explore White Vision's attempt to reconcile his fragmented identity, making Ultron a central force in challenging his evolution. However, it's unclear how the AI has returned to the MCU.

Kingpin

Marvel Television

Vincent D’Onofrio's Kingpin will once again loom large over Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, with the character briefly appearing in the trailer shown at NYCC 2025.

As New York's ruthless mayor, Wilson Fisk continues to wage war against vigilantes, enforcing his Anti-Vigilante Task Force with brutal precision. With Kingpin's political power now matching his physical menace, his presence will serve as the central obstacle for Matt Murdock's continued crusade for justice in 2026.

Vanessa Fisk

Marvel Television

Ayelet Zurer also returns as Vanessa Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, marking her second MCU appearance after the original Netflix series and initially being recast. She will exert greater influence over New York, supporting Wilson Fisk's ruthless crusade after a clear division between the couple in Season 1.

Bullseye

Marvel Television

Wilson Bethel returns as Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, teasing a darker, more unhinged version of the villain fans have come to fear. In the leaked Season 2 trailer, the character could be seen smiling with a bloodied face, a familiar look for the marksman.

Following the events of Season 1, where Dex survived a brutal fall thanks to his cogmium steel-enhanced spine, Bullseye remains at large and ready to exact revenge on Mayor Fisk and Vanessa.

Bethel revealed that Season 2 will explore sides of Dex's personality not previously seen, hinting at a more violent and unpredictable iteration.

Magneto

Marvel Animation

Magneto returns in X-Men '97 Season 2, continuing his historied role as both ally and occasional adversary to the X-Men. Season 1 left him in ancient Egypt alongside the team confronting Apocalypse, and Season 2 will explore more of his moral ambiguity as he navigates shifting alliances.

With the X-Men scattered across time and Apocalypse emerging as a primary threat, Magneto's actions will play a pivotal role in the mutants' efforts to return to the 1990s.

Apocalypse

Marvel Animation

Apocalypse returns as a central villain in X-Men '97 Season 2, following his ominous appearance at the end of Season 1 in ancient Egypt. Fans are expected to see him fully evolve into Apocalypse, complete with his iconic costume and full range of powers, as the X-Men contend with his immense strength and cunning across multiple time periods.

Norman Osborn

Marvel Animation

Head of Television and Animation Brad Winderbaum confirmed at NYCC 2025 that Norman Osborn will return in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2. He will continue his complex role as Peter Parker's mentor and occasional manipulator.

Season 2 picks up after the symbiote-related events from Season 1, with Norman discovering leftover Venom-like creatures and using that knowledge to his advantage.

Otto Octavius

Marvel Animation

Otto Octavius, aka Doc Ock, is confirmed to return in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, with new footage from NYCC teasing his involvement in Peter Parker's latest challenges.

Doc Ock is shown alongside other major players like Norman Osborn and Venom, indicating that his schemes will be central to the season's plot.

Symbiote/Venom

Marvel Animation

Venom is set to make his animated MCU debut in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, following a tease at the end of Season 1 involving leftover Symbiote creatures.

Winderbaum confirmed at NYCC 2025 that fans should be excited for the bloodthirsty villain, who will face off against the young Spider-Man.

While this animated appearance occurs in an alternate universe rather than the live-action MCU proper, it sets the stage for more of the symbiote in the future.