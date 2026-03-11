Ahsoka Season 2 Will Officially Include 3 Marvel Actors

Ahsoka Season 2 is shaping up to feature a notable crossover of talent, with multiple actors who have appeared in Marvel projects set to star in the Disney+ series. Crossovers between Star Wars and Marvel have become increasingly common under the Disney umbrella, with Pedro Pascal serving as a recent high-profile example thanks to his dual roles in The Mandalorian and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Ahsoka Season 2 assembled an expansive ensemble that leans heavily into its role as a live-action continuation of Star Wars Rebels, with nine characters from the animated series confirmed to appear. Rosario Dawson returns as Ahsoka Tano alongside Natasha Liu Bordizzo's Sabine Wren and Eman Esfandi's Ezra Bridger, whose storylines were set to continue following their separation across galaxies, particularly on the mysterious world of Peridea.

On the villain side, Baylan Skoll was recast following Ray Stevenson's death, with Rory McCann taking over the role and sharing significant screen time with Ivanna Sakhno's Shin Hati as the season's primary Force-wielding antagonists.

In addition, Ahsoka Season 2 also continued Disney's trend of overlapping talent, with several cast members having previously appeared in Marvel projects before joining the galaxy far, far away.

3 Ahsoka Season 2 Cast Members From Marvel

Rosario Dawson

From a television standpoint, Rosario Dawson stands as the clearest example of talent crossing between Marvel and Star Wars.

During Netflix's Marvel era, Dawson became a central figure as nurse Claire Temple, first appearing in Daredevil before serving as a connective thread across that corner of the MCU through roles in Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders.

Several years later, she transitioned into the Star Wars universe as Ahsoka Tano, making her live-action debut in The Mandalorian Season 2, followed by appearances in The Book of Boba Fett, and ultimately headlining her own series when Ahsoka premiered in 2023.

When Dawson returns, she will once again be joined by Hayden Christensen, after filming together shortly before production wrapped. Their reunion was built on the highly praised Clone Wars flashbacks from Season 1, with Christensen expected to return in some capacity, potentially as a Force Ghost guiding Ahsoka.

David Tennant

David Tennant had a devious on-screen role in Marvel's Netflix series Jessica Jones, where he portrayed the villain Kilgrave during the show's first season in 2015. His performance was widely praised for elevating the psychological intensity of the series and is often cited as one of Marvel Television's strongest antagonists of that era.

Years later, Tennant joined Star Wars as a voice actor, debuting in 2023 as Huyang, the ancient Jedi droid in Ahsoka, a role he reprised for Season 2.

Huyang's survival made him a rare living connection between the height of the Jedi Order in The Clone Wars era and the post-Empire timeline of Ahsoka, set roughly 9-12 ABY, preserving knowledge and traditions thought long lost after Order 66.

Steve Blum

Steve Blum has brought extensive experience to both Marvel and Star Wars through decades of voice work. On the Marvel side, he was best known for voicing Wolverine across multiple animated series, including Wolverine and the X-Men and The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes, while also lending his voice to characters such as Red Skull and Beta Ray Bill.

In Star Wars, Blum voiced Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios in Star Wars Rebels, becoming a key member of the Ghost crew and later reprising the role in live action through The Mandalorian and Ahsoka. The job's not finished, as Blum's Zeb is appearing in The Mandalorian and Grogu film and Ahsoka Season 2.

Bonus: Eman Esfandi

Eman Esfandi, who portrayed Ezra Bridger in Season 1 of Ahsoka, is confirmed to return for Season 2. During Ahsoka Season 1, Ezra reunited with Sabine and Ahsoka on Peridea after years apart. He built a new lightsaber with guidance from Huyang, helped stop Thrawn at the Great Mothers' Fortress, and returned to the known galaxy, reuniting with Hera Syndulla and Chopper after nearly a decade.

Speculatively, he has also been linked (via Daniel Richtman) to the MCU as a potential new love interest for Zendaya's MJ in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which, if true, would mark another intriguing crossover between Star Wars and Marvel talent under Disney.