Rosario Dawson Makes Historic Star Wars Return With Special 2024 Cameo

Rosario Dawson's latest performance as Ahsoka Tano made Star Wars history.

Following her debut in The Mandalorian, Dawson's former apprentice appeared in a cameo role in The Book of Boba Fett before starring in her solo series, Ahsoka, which premiered on Disney+ in 2023.

Before her return for Ahsoka Season 2, Rosario Dawson's most recent reprisal wasn't for streaming or the big screen; it stands as a first for Disney and Lucasfilm's popular MandoVerse.

Rosario Dawson's Historic Star Wars Cameo

On April 5, Rosario Dawson became the first Star Wars Disney+ actress to appear in a Disney Star Tours attraction.

Located at various Disney Parks, Star Tours: The Adventures Continue is a flight simulator ride where fans visit various planets and encounter various characters from throughout the Star Wars Timeline and at random, meaning each ride is different from the last.

Since Disney converted its original Ttrilogy-inspired Star Tours into Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, the ride has received several updates.

But this latest addition is the first the ride has received since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker and the first to feature characters and a planet from Lucasfilm's Disney+ library.

In addition to Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka, the Disney+ update features a thrilling cameo from Andor's Cassian, played by Diego Luna, and a fan-favorite appearance from Din Djarin and Grogu (and his yummy space frog snack) from The Mandalorian.

However, Ahsoka is front and center of this historic Disney Parks addition, as she is featured in three separate scenes.

Also, Seatos, one of the planets from her Disney+ series (where she initially fought Morgan Elsbeth and flies with the Purrgil) is the ride's sole new destination.

Ahsoka's Multiple Star Tours Appearances

During the Star Tours: The Adventures Continue's new Seatos scene, guests aboard the StarSpeeder 1000 weave between a pod of Purrgil before Dawson's Ahsoka appears on screen, enlisting fans' help in an aerial dog fight.

She also tells R2-D2 (who's helping pilot the ride's StarSpeeder) that it's nice to see him again, a lovely nod to her bond with the droid from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

According to Disney, the Seatos scene will be included with every Star Tours ride for now while all other locations and cameos will be random.

Speaking of which, one of the other two opportunities to see Ahsoka aboard Star Tours occurs during the ride's opening getaway sequence.

Here, as guests deal with their Imperial interrogation, Ahsoka can be seen in the background, wielding her signature double lightsabers against Stormtroopers against the backdrop of her T6 Jedi Shuttle.

Another chance to see Ahsoka occurs between ride scenes and via a large, 3D hologram transmission where Rosario Dawson's Lady Tano recruits guests to help transport a rebel spy.

However, fans may be understandably distracted from Ahsoka's message by the sight of the droid Huyang, voiced by David Tenant, and the fan-favorite Chopper manically rolling about in the background.

Overall, Disney's inclusion of Star Wars Disney+ characters is a welcome change to the original Star Wars ride.

Guests visiting the Disney Parks for Star Wars experiences want to see the franchise's most relevant characters, and Star Tours is a huge step forward in delivering on those expectations.

Rosario Dawson is the first Star Wars streaming actress to appear in an emphasized role, which is justified given her character's connection to the Skywalker Saga and ever-expanding MandoVerse.

Fans should stay tuned to see how Disney continues to represent its current Star Wars cast in Star Tours and potential future park experiences.

Star Tours: The Adventure Continues with Disney+ additions is open now at Disneyland, Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios, and Disneyland Paris.

