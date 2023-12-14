Disney Announces 2024 Ahsoka Star Tours Expansion Release Timeline

Ahsoka Tano is coming to Star Tours in 2024, and Disney just shared specific details about when that will happen.

Disney first announced "all new adventures" for Star Tours during Star Wars Celebration 2023, followed by an additional reveal at Destination D23 that Ahsoka is one of the "stories and characters" being added to the original Star Wars attraction.

With 2024 just around the corner, Disney has new information about the timing of Star Tours' upcoming expansion.

Disneyland's 2024 event calendar revealed that Star Tours' Ahsoka expansion will debut during the park's "Season of the Force" event which begins April 5 and ends June 2.

Disneyland also described the coming addition as "new adventures," meaning Ahsoka Tano and destinations from the Ahsoka Disney+ series probably won't be the only new faces and places being added to the classic ride.

While Disney has only confirmed a window for the release and not a confirmed date, if it doesn't open with "Season of the Force" on April 5, May the 4th/Star Wars Day is likely what the House of Mouse has in mind.

Still, Disneyland's Star Tours isn't the only version of the ride receiving this addition.

Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris' Star Tours rides are also confirmed to receive the update. However, Disney has yet to reveal whether the April 5 to June 2 release window applies to those parks as well.

As for Disneyland's "Season of the Force" event, the park has also promised the return of Hyperspace Mountain, a fan-favorite overlay of Space Mountain, as well as Star Wars-themed food and merchandise.

Also new for 2024 is a described "fresh perspective on the fireworks" from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, complete with "galactic music."

Fans can expect to encounter Lady Tano in Galaxy's Edge during "Season of the Force," especially since she's been frequenting the land following her park debut back in August.

Is Star Tours Getting a MandoVerse Overlay?

The addition of Ahsoka Tano in Star Tours is huge from a parks perspective since it's the first time Disney+ characters have been featured in a Star Wars Disney ride.

The question now is who else from the MandoVerse will be joining her?

Many have speculated that Mando and particularly Grogu are likely to be part of the addition's roster, but Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka co-stars, Chopper, and even Luke Skywalker are contenders as well.

There's also the question of whether every new Star Tours spin will feature these new locations and characters, or continue to offer randomized original, prequel, and sequel trilogy scenes as well.

Fans should expect to hear more about the Star Tours' expansion and Ahsoka's role in the months to come.